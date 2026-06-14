PM Modi departs for Slovakia post Nice visit

Nice [France], June 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday departed from Nice for an official visit to Slovakia, reaffirming India's commitment towards strengthening its bilateral relationship with Slovakia in various sectors, including trade, investment, and automobile and railway manufacturing.

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This will be the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Slovakia since its independence in 1993. PM Modi will hold talks with Prime Minister Robert Fico and explore new avenues of cooperation. PM Modi will also meet President Pellegrini.

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As per a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs, on the second leg of his visit, at the invitation of the Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic, Robert Fico, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a State Visit to the Slovak Republic from 14 - 16 June 2026.

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After a fruitful visit to Nice, France, which resulted in several bilateral outcomes with strong focus on innovation and future tech, PM @narendramodi has departed for Bratislava. pic.twitter.com/RXgDPl3SMa — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) June 14, 2026

The visit follows President Droupadi Murmu's State Visit to Slovakia in April 2025 and Slovak President Peter Pellegrini's visit to India for the AI Impact Summit in February 2026. Prime Minister Modi will hold talks with Prime Minister Fico, and explore new avenues of cooperation. PM Modi will also meet President Pellegrini. The visit will reaffirm India's commitment towards strengthening its bilateral relationship with Slovakia in various sectors, including trade, investment, and automobile and railway manufacturing.

On the third leg of the visit, Prime Minister will return to France to participate in the G7 Summit in Evian, France, on 16 - 17 June 2026. During the Summit, he will exchange views with G7 leaders, and those from invited partner countries and International Organizations, participating in the summit sessions on - Forging New Partnerships and Rebuilding International Solidarity; Reviving Balanced, Shared and Sustainable Economic Growth for all; and Ensuring a Safe, Rapid and Efficient Rollout of AI. On the sidelines of the summit, Prime Minister will also hold bilateral meetings with several world leaders.

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On the final leg of the visit, Prime Minister will visit Paris on 18 June 2026 for further bilateral engagements and to attend the VivaTech Summit, Europe's largest technology and startup event. The Prime Minister is also expected to address the members of the Indian community in Paris. (ANI)

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