PM Modi departs from Mauritius after successfully concluding visit

Port Louis [Mauritius], March 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed from Mauritius after successfully concluding his visit to the island country.

During his visit, PM held several interactions with the leaders and the Indian community in Mauritius.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Ganga Talao in Mauritius and also mixed Ganga water brought from Prayagraj Mahakumbh.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the Highest National Award of Mauritius, the Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean.

Thousands of people gathered at the venue, braving the heavy rain to see their leader accept the award on the National Day.

"I express my heartfelt gratitude for being conferred the highest national award of Mauritius. This is not just my honour, it is the honour of 1.4 billion Indians. It is a tribute to the centuries old cultural and historical bonds of kinship between India and Mauritius. It is an acknowledgement of our said commitment to regional peace, progress, security and sustainable development. And it is a symbol of the shared hopes and aspirations of the global south," PM Modi said while receiving the award.

Earlier, PM Modi discussed with Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam the full range of India-Mauritius friendship. They raised the partnership between both nations to to an Enhanced Strategic Partnership.

"On the special occasion of Mauritius' National Day, I had the opportunity to meet my good friend, PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam and discuss the full range of India-Mauritius friendship. We have decided to raise our partnership to an Enhanced Strategic Partnership. We talked about how we can work together in areas such as infrastructure, housing, digital technology, health and more. We also want to cover more ground in areas like AI, capacity building and sustainable growth," he said in a post on X.

PM Modi along with Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam jointly inaugurated the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Public Service and Innovation. PM Modi said that the institute will serve as the hub for learning and research. (ANI)

