Home / World / PM Modi discusses Ukraine, bilateral cooperation in "excellent" meeting with Putin

PM Modi discusses Ukraine, bilateral cooperation in "excellent" meeting with Putin

ANI
Updated At : 01:50 PM Sep 01, 2025 IST
Tianjin [China], September 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday described his bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin as 'excellent'.

PM Modi during the meeting at the SCO sidelines said that they discussed ways to deepen relations across all bilateral sectors and the situation in Ukraine.

In a post on X, he said, "Had an excellent meeting with President Putin on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Tianjin. Discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation in all sectors, including trade, fertilisers, space, security and culture. We exchanged views on regional and global developments, including the peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine. Our Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership remains a vital pillar of regional and global stability."

Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal said that the bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Modi and Putin bolstered the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership.

The MEA said that the two leaders discussed bilateral ties including in the economic, financial and energy sectors and latest development on Ukraine.

In a post on X, he said, "Bolstering the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. PM Narendra Modi met President Mr. Vladimir Putin of Russia on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Tianjin, China. Both leaders discussed India-Russia bilateral ties including in the economic, financial and energy sectors. The two leaders also discussed regional and global issues, including the latest developments concerning Ukraine. PM reiterated his support for the recent initiatives that have been taken to address the conflict in Ukraine and emphasized the need to expedite a cessation of the conflict and find a durable peace settlement."

The Ministry of External Affairs in a statement said that both the leaders discussed bilateral cooperation, including in the economic, financial, and energy sectors and expressed satisfaction with the sustained growth in bilateral ties in these areas.

The two leaders also discussed regional and global issues, including the latest developments concerning Ukraine. Prime Minister reiterated his support for the recent initiatives that have been taken to address the conflict in Ukraine, and emphasized the need to expedite a cessation of the conflict, and find a durable peace settlement.

As per the statement, the two leaders reaffirmed their support for further strengthening of the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between the two countries. Prime Minister conveyed to President Putin that he was looking forward to receiving him in India for the 23rd Annual Summit later this year.

The SCO Summit took place on August 31 and September 1 with several world leaders in attendance. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

