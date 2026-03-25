New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again emerged as the most popular democratic leader globally, securing the top spot with a commanding approval rating of 68 per cent, according to a recent global survey conducted by US-based data analytics firm Morning Consult.

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The data, part of the "Global Leader Approval Rating Tracker," underscores PM Modi's sustained "domestic popularity" and "growing international recognition," placing him significantly ahead of his counterparts in other major world economies.

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The survey ranked Switzerland's President Guy Parmelin and South Korea's President Lee Jae-myung, both in the second position with approval ratings of 62 per cent each. The latest approval ratings are based on data collected from March 2-8, 2026. Ratings reflect a trailing seven-day simple moving average of views among adults in each country surveyed.

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The tracker revealed a stark contrast between PM Modi's standing and that of other prominent Western leaders. US President Donald Trump holds an approval rating of 39 per cent, while UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer had 24 per cent approval rating.

Further down the list, French President Emmanuel Macron remains one of the lowest-ranked leaders in the survey, with an approval rating of 17 per cent and a disapproval rating of 75 per cent.

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Morning Consult stated that these latest ratings reflect a "trailing seven-day simple moving average" of views among adults in each country surveyed. PM Modi's net approval remains remarkably high, with only 26 per cent of respondents expressing disapproval, a figure significantly lower than that of most other leaders featured in the tracker.

This sustained lead follows a previous report from July 2025, which also showed the Prime Minister in a "dominant position" as the world's most popular democratic leader with a "75 percent approval rating."

In that earlier assessment, South Korean President Lee Jae-myung followed in the rankings with a 59 per cent approval rating, while Argentine President Javier Milei took the third position at 57 per cent. In comparison, US President Donald Trump, who "returned to office last year," was placed eighth in that survey with 44 per cent approval.

PM Modi, who began his "third consecutive term" in May 2024, continues to hold this top spot as his tenure reaches a significant historical milestone. As of recently, he has "completed 4,079 days in office," officially surpassing Indira Gandhi to become the "second-longest serving Prime Minister" of India in an "uninterrupted term."

With this achievement, PM Modi now trails only the nation's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, in terms of continuous time served in the role. (ANI)

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