PM Modi emplanes for Delhi post G20 Summit from Johannesburg

Johannesburg [South Africa], November 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday emplaned for India after attending the G-20 Leaders' Summit.

Advertisement

In his official visit to Johannesburg from November 22-23, PM Modi attended several sessions and held talks with world leaders on the sidelines.

Advertisement

PM Modi held a bilateral meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and adopted the India-Italy Joint Initiative to Counter Financing of Terrorism which reiterates both countries' common resolve to fight terrorism.

Advertisement

In a post on X, the Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal said, "PM Narendra Modi met PM Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of G20 summit in Johannesburg, South Africa. Their talks centred around deepening India-Italy ties in trade, investment, technology, AI, defence and security, space, research, innovation and culture. Both leaders expressed satisfaction on the progress being made on the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-29 which would benefit the two economies and peoples. The leaders adopted the India-Italy Joint Initiative to Counter Financing of Terrorism which reiterates our common resolve to fight terrorism. PM Meloni expressed strong support for the AI Summit to be hosted by India in 2026."

PM @narendramodi met PM @GiorgiaMeloni on the sidelines of G20 summit in Johannesburg, South Africa. Their talks centred around deepening 🇮🇳-🇮🇹 ties in trade, investment, technology, AI, defence and security, space, research, innovation and culture. Both leaders expressed… pic.twitter.com/SQfFok66LQ — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) November 23, 2025

PM Modi addressed the third session of the G20 Summit, which focussed on ensuring a fair and just future for all.

Advertisement

In a post on X, he said, "The third session of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg focussed on ensuring a fair and just future for all, with a focus on sectors such as critical minerals, AI and more. In my remarks, I called for promoting technology that is human centric, global and open source instead of merely finance centric, national and exclusive in nature. This is also what we are working towards in India, seen in broad participation in areas such as digital payments, space technology and AI."

The third session of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg focussed on ensuring a fair and just future for all, with a focus on sectors such as critical minerals, AI and more. In my remarks, I called for promoting technology that is human centric, global and open source instead of… pic.twitter.com/QYaW7xJ7wh — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 23, 2025

"India's approach to AI is based on the three pillars of: Equitable access, population-scale skilling, responsible deployment. India's AI Mission is working towards ensuring that the benefits of AI reach every part of India, including every district and language. It must be ensured that AI is used for global good and its misuse is prevented. For that, we need to create a global compact on AI and also place strict restrictions on usage of AI for deepfakes, crime and terror activities," he added.

PM Modi said that India looked forward to welcoming the world to the AI Impact Summit in February 2026.

"India looks forward to welcoming the world to the AI Impact Summit in February 2026. We have picked the theme of Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya or welfare for all, happiness for all. In this era of AI, the approach must shift from thinking about 'jobs for today' to 'capabilities for tomorrow.' We hope that in the next few years, the G20 will develop a global framework for talent mobility. This will boost innovation and benefit the youth of our planet," he said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)