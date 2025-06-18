DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / World / PM Modi exchanges gifts with Croatia PM

PM Modi exchanges gifts with Croatia PM

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:35 PM Jun 18, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Zagreb [Croatia], June 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday exchanged gifts with Prime Minister of Croatia, Andrej Plenkovic and signed a book at Banski Dvori in Zagreb, Croatia.

Advertisement

PM Modi also held delegation-level talks with Plenkovic.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome in Zagreb, full of warmth and affection.

Advertisement

PM Modi also interacted with Indian diaspora in Croatia, marking the final stop of his three-nation tour.

In a post on X, he said, "Croatia's Indian community has contributed to Croatia's progress and also remained in touch with their roots in India. In Zagreb, I interacted with some members of the Indian community, who accorded me an unforgettable welcome. There is immense enthusiasm among the Indian community here about this visit and its impact in making the bond between our nations stronger than ever before!"

Advertisement

Kathak artists performed before PM Modi with the rhythmic beats of India's classical dance form.

Ana, a Croatian Kathak dancer and teacher, said, "I studied the Kathak dance in India...I opened a school here and these are my students...This is a big honour as we will perform before PM Modi...We love the Indian culture..."

Earlier, PM Modi participated in the Outreach Session of the G7 Summit in Kananaskis and addressed a Session on 'Energy Security: diversification, technology and infrastructure to ensure access and affordability in a changing world'.

In his address, the Prime Minister highlighted that energy security was among the leading challenges facing future generations. While elaborating on India's commitment to inclusive growth, he noted that availability, accessibility, affordability and acceptability were the principles that underpinned India's approach to energy security.

Highlighting India's commitment to a sustainable and green future, he underscored that India has undertaken several global initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, Global Biofuels Alliance, Mission LiFE and One Sun- One World- One Grid, and called upon the international community to further strengthen them. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts