Rio de Janeiro [Brazil], July 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm and vibrant welcome from the Indian community upon his arrival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Sharing his sentiments on the social media platform X, Prime Minister Modi said he was amazed by the Indian diaspora's enduring connection to Indian culture.

"Members of Brazil's Indian community gave a very vibrant welcome in Rio de Janeiro. It's amazing how they remain connected with Indian culture and are also very passionate about India's development! Here are some glimpses from the welcome," PM Modi wrote on X.

Members of Brazil’s Indian community gave a very vibrant welcome in Rio de Janeiro. It’s amazing how they remain connected with Indian culture and are also very passionate about India’s development! Here are some glimpses from the welcome… pic.twitter.com/2p0QvNNePj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 6, 2025

Earlier in the day, PM Modi arrived in Brazil, expressing optimism for the BRICS Summit.

In a post on X, he said, "Landed in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where I will take part in the BRICS Summit and later go to their capital, Brasilia, for a state visit on the invitation of President Lula. Hoping for a productive round of meetings and interactions during this visit."

Landed in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil where I will take part in the BRICS Summit and later go to their capital, Brasília, for a state visit on the invitation of President Lula. Hoping for a productive round of meetings and interactions during this visit.@LulaOficial pic.twitter.com/9LAw26gd4Q — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 5, 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi witnessed unique cultural performances upon his arrival in Brazil. Brazil is the fourth country in his five-nation visit.

Upon arrival, PM Modi was greeted by a jubilant diaspora.

Members of the Indian community held a traditional dance performance on the theme of 'Operation Sindoor' while welcoming PM Modi.

Operation Sindoor emerged as a calibrated military response to an evolving pattern of asymmetric warfare, one that increasingly targets unarmed civilians along with military personnel. The terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam in April 2025 served as a grim reminder of this shift. India's response was deliberate, precise, and strategic. Without crossing the Line of Control or international boundary, Indian forces struck terrorist infrastructure and eliminated multiple threats, the government in a release stated.

PM Modi also witnessed a musical performance of traditional prayer songs.

PM Modi has arrived in Brazil on a four-day visit during which he will participate in the 17th BRICS Summit and undertake a State Visit.

During the 17th BRICS Leaders' Summit (July 6-7), Prime Minister Modi will exchange views on key global issues, including peace and security, strengthening multilateralism, responsible use of artificial intelligence, climate action, global health, and economic and financial matters. (ANI)

