PM Modi extends Eid greetings to Kuwait Crown Prince, calls for safety in St of Hormuz

New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a telephonic conversation with Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of Kuwait and conveyed greetings on the upcoming festival of Eid.

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PM Modi and the Crown Prince exchanged views on the evolving situation in West Asia.

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In a post on X, he said, "Spoke with HH Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of Kuwait and conveyed greetings on the upcoming festival of Eid. We exchanged views on the evolving situation in West Asia and shared concerns over recent developments. Reiterated India's condemnation of attacks on Kuwait's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Ensuring safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz remains our foremost priority."

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https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2034228317835161872?s=20

PM Modi thanked the Crown Prince for continued support for the safety and well-being of the Indian community in Kuwait.

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"We agreed that sustained diplomatic engagement remains essential for regional peace and stability. I thanked him for continued support for the safety and wellbeing of the Indian community in Kuwait," he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Indian embassy in Kuwait announced that all its consular services are continuing as usual during the holy month of Ramadan.

The Embassy's four Indian Consular Application Centres (ICACs) remain operational, following revised working hours from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm, ensuring uninterrupted services for Indian nationals in Kuwait.

In a detailed notice, the Embassy listed the operational ICACs as follows:

In Kuwait City, the centre is located on the 3rd Floor of Al Jawhara Tower, the same building as Indigo Airlines, on Ali Al Salem Street. In Jleeb Al Shouyakh, the consular services can be accessed on the M Floor of the Nesto Hypermarket Building (Old Olive Hypermarket).

In Fahahheel, the office is situated in the Al Anoud Shopping Complex, M Floor, on Mekka Street. Lastly, in Jahra, services are available at Al Khalifa Building, Building No. 27, 2nd floor, Office numbers 3 and 14, Block 93. (ANI)

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