Home / World / PM Modi extends warm wishes to Bangladesh on Eid-al-Fitr, prays for peace and harmony

PM Modi extends warm wishes to Bangladesh on Eid-al-Fitr, prays for peace and harmony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent a heartfelt message, expressing his warmest wishes to Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus and the people of Bangladesh, on the joyous occasion of Eid-al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.
ANI
Updated At : 06:01 AM Apr 01, 2025 IST
Dhaka [Bangladesh], April 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent a heartfelt message, expressing his warmest wishes to Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus and the people of Bangladesh, on the joyous occasion of Eid-al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Muhammad Yunus shared the letter on X and wrote, "Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi sends the following message to Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus to wish people of Bangladesh on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitar."

In the letter, PM Modi wrote, "As the blessed month of Ramadan comes to a close, I take this moment to extend warm greetings and felicitations to you and the people of Bangladesh on the joyous occasion of the festival of Eid al-Fitr."

"Over the holy month, 200 million Indians of Islamic faith joined their brothers and sisters across the world in spending pious time in fasting and prayer. The joyous occasion of Eid al-Fitr is a time of celebration, reflection, gratitude and unity. It reminds us of the values of compassion, generosity and solidarity that bind us together as nations and as members of the global community," he added.

PM Modi expressed his wishes for peace, harmony, good health, and happiness for people worldwide and emphasised that the bonds of friendship between India and Bangladesh would continue to grow stronger.

"On this auspicious occasion, we wish for peace, harmony, good health and happiness for people across the world. May the bonds of friendship among our countries grow stronger," he said.

Earlier, PM Modi also shared the post on X, wishing Eid to everyone and wrote, "Greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this festival enhance the spirit of hope, harmony and kindness in our society. May there be joy and success in all your endeavours. Eid Mubarak!"

Eid-ul-Fitr is a time to reinforce the values of charity, kindness, and compassion. In addition to giving Zakat (charity), many people choose to help others by providing meals, clothing, and support to those less fortunate, reflecting the Islamic principles of empathy and care for others. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

