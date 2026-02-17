PM Modi, French President Macron virtually inaugurate H125 helicopter final assembly line in Karnataka

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday virtually inaugurated the H125 Light Utility Helicopter Final Assembly Line of Tata Airbus at Vemagal in Karnataka.

Advertisement

The virtual inauguration took place from Mumbai, where the two leaders are holding high-level engagements as part of President Macron's visit to India.

Advertisement

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his French counterpart, Catherine Vautrin, attended the inaugural ceremony at the site in Karnataka.

Advertisement

Chief Of The Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh was also present there.

The assembly line is India's first private-sector helicopter Final Assembly Line, set up by Tata Advanced Systems Limited to produce Airbus H125 helicopters, established in Vemagal, Karnataka.

Advertisement

This is expected to unlock significant opportunities in the rotorcraft market across South Asia.

The 'Made in India' H125 helicopter will cater to emerging civil and para-public market segments while also fulfilling the Indian armed forces' need for a light multi-role helicopter, particularly suited for operations in the high-altitude Himalayan regions.

A military variant, the H125M, is planned to be manufactured at this facility, featuring a high level of indigenised components and technology.

The first delivery of the locally produced H125 is anticipated in early 2027, with plans to make the helicopter available for export within the South Asian region.

This plant is set to strengthen India's aviation sector, particularly in civil and defence applications. The 'Made in India' H125 helicopters will serve crucial roles such as emergency medical services, disaster relief, tourism, and law enforcement.

Meanwhile, India and France elevated their bilateral ties to 'Special Global Strategic Partnership', with PM Modi noting that the friendship between the two countries has 'no boundaries' and the partnership can 'reach from deep oceans to the tallest mountains'.

PM Modi underscored the depth and significance of the India-France relationship.

"The strategic partnership between the two countries is one of the oldest, and with the help of President Macron, we have deepened the ties and given it more energy in recent times. Based on this trust and vision, we are elevating our relationship to a Special Global Strategic Partnership. This partnership is not just strategic. In this era of unpredictable global dynamics, this partnership will provide global stability and progress," PM Modi said.

President Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron are scheduled to be in India till February 19, spanning both the financial and national capitals.

Macron arrived in Mumbai on early Tuesday, marking his fourth visit to the country at the invitation of PM Modi. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)