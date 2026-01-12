DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / PM Modi, German Chancellor Merz fly kite depicting Lord Hanuman at International Kite Festival

PM Modi, German Chancellor Merz fly kite depicting Lord Hanuman at International Kite Festival

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:20 AM Jan 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Monday participated in the International Kite Festival 2026 at the Sabarmati Riverfront, where the leaders were seen flying a kite depicting Lord Hanuman.

Advertisement

Chancellor Merz's participation comes during his first official visit to India, underscoring the cultural and diplomatic significance of the event.

Advertisement

Earlier, the two leaders jointly inaugurated the Kite Festival at the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad and participated in the event, underscoring the blend of cultural celebration and diplomatic engagement between the two nations.

Advertisement

Visuals from the event show both leaders interacting with participants and enjoying the vibrant festivities, which attract kite enthusiasts from across the country and abroad.

With Makar Sankranti just a few days away, the International Kite Festival will run for three days, concluding on January 14, with participation from 135 international kite enthusiasts representing 50 countries. Alongside them, 65 flyers from across India and 871 local participants from Gujarat will also take part in the event.

Advertisement

Prior to the festival's inauguration, PM Narendra Modi welcomed German Chancellor Merz to the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad.

After his arrival at the Ashram, both leaders paid floral tributes to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi. Merz also signed the visitors' book there.

The visit is part of Chancellor Merz's official trip to India, aimed at strengthening bilateral ties between India and Germany, and coincides with celebrations marking 75 years of diplomatic relations and 25 years of the India-Germany Strategic Partnership.

Earlier today, the German Federal Chancellor arrived in India for a two-day official visit to the country since assuming office.

According to a Ministry of External Affairs post on X, Chancellor Merz was warmly received by Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat at the airport upon his arrival in the western state. The visit came at the invitation of PM Modi.

Merz will be in India from January 12 to January 13. Both leaders will also hold bilateral engagements from 11:15 am onwards at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar.

The two leaders will review progress on the India-Germany Strategic Partnership, which recently marked its 25th anniversary.

Their discussion will also focus on further intensifying cooperation in trade and investment, technology, education, skilling and mobility, while advancing collaboration in key areas of defence and security, science, innovation and research, green and sustainable development, and people-to-people ties.

On January 13, Merz will visit Bosch, then Nano Science and Engineering, CeNSE, and depart for Germany.

PM Modi and Chancellor Merz last held discussions on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Canada, where the two leaders agreed to further broaden the bilateral strategic partnership.

During that interaction, Prime Minister Modi invited the German Chancellor to an official visit to New Delhi. The visit is also taking place in the lead-up to the India-EU Summit scheduled for January 27. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts