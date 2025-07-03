Accra [Ghana], July 3 (ANI): Before departing from Ghana's capital, Accra, on Thursday after concluding the first leg of his five-nation tour, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented a handcrafted Bidriware vase to Ghanaian President John Mahama and a Silver Filigree Purse to his spouse, Lordina Mahama.

The gifts, beyond their elegance, reflected centuries of Indian craftsmanship and cultural pride.

The exquisite pair of Bidriware flower vases, crafted in Karnataka's Bidar, showcases India's renowned metal craft known for its striking black finish and fine silver inlay.

Handcrafted by skilled artisans using a centuries-old technique, the vases are made from a zinc-copper alloy, engraved with floral motifs symbolising beauty and prosperity, and finished with a unique oxidation process for their iconic look.

Blending traditional artistry with contemporary design, the veses represent harmony and togetherness, making them an elegant, meaningful gift for weddings, anniversaries, festivals, or corporate occasions. More than decor, they embody Karnataka's rich craft heritage and timeless artistry.

This elegant Silver Filigree Work Purse from Cuttack, Odisha, is a stunning example of the region's renowned Tarakasi craft -- intricate silver filigree that has been perfected over 500 years. Meticulously handcrafted by skilled artisans, it features delicate floral and vine motifs formed from fine silver wires, combining airy lightness with durability and elegance.

Traditionally used in jewellery, Cuttack's filigree now adorns modern accessories like this purse, blending heritage with contemporary style. It symbolises grace, cultural pride, and artisanal mastery, making it a timeless keepsake of Odisha's rich craft tradition.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi addressed the Parliament of Ghana and highlighted the "sweetness" of the relationship between the two countries, which he said was rooted in shared struggles.

"The histories of India and Ghana bear the scars of colonial rule, but our spirits have always remained free and fearless. We draw strength and inspiration from our rich heritage. We take pride in our social, cultural and linguistic diversities. We built nations rooted in freedom, unity and dignity. Our relationship knows no bounds," PM Modi said.

Praising the African country, PM Modi said, "Ghana is known as the land of gold, not just for what lies under your soil but as much for the warmth and strength in your heart."

"When we look at Ghana, we see a nation that shines with courage, that rises above history, that meets every challenge with dignity and grace. Your commitment to democratic ideals and inclusive progress truly made Ghana a beacon of inspiration for the entire African continent," the Prime Minister said.

After addressing the Parliament of Ghana, PM Modi greeted members of the Parliament. Following that, he also received a warm welcome from the members of the Indian diaspora.

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1940743859795091831

He also shared a post on X and wrote, "It was wonderful to interact with Ghana's Members of Parliament after my address earlier today. It was gladdening to hear their kind words about India."

He visited the Nkrumah Memorial Park in Accra, Ghana, and paid tribute to Dr Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana's founding President and a revered leader of the African independence movement.

He was accompanied by the Vice President of Ghana, Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang. The Prime Minister laid a floral wreath and observed a moment of silence in honour of Dr Nkrumah's lasting contributions to freedom, unity, and social justice.

The tribute paid by the Prime Minister reflects India's deep respect for Ghana's rich history and reaffirms the strong bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

Notably, PM Modi departed for Trinidad and Tobago after completing his visit to Ghana. PM Modi will pay an official visit to Trinidad and Tobago from July 3 to 4.

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1940744297738891661

"Leaving for Trinidad & Tobago. Later this evening, I look forward to attending a community programme in Port of Spain. Tomorrow, will be addressing the Parliament of Trinidad & Tobago. Looking forward to deepening ties with a valued partner in the Caribbean, with whom we share very old cultural linkages," PM Modi wrote on X after his departure. (ANI)

