Accra [Ghana], July 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented the Speaker of Ghana's Parliament, Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin, with a remarkable piece of Indian heritage, the miniature elephant ambawari, a handcrafted sculpture that captures the majesty of India's royal past.

This exquisite miniature elephant ambawari, handcrafted in West Bengal, symbolises royal tradition and India's rich artistic heritage. Inspired by ceremonial processions where elephants carried nobility in ornate howdahs, this piece is crafted from polished synthetic ivory, an ethical and durable alternative to natural ivory.

Every detail, from floral motifs to the grand canopy, is carved with precision by skilled artisans. Encased in a protective display box, it's an elegant decorative piece and a meaningful gift that celebrates India's regal pageantry, fine craftsmanship, and timeless cultural legacy.

He also presented a fine Bidri artwork vase as a gift to Ghanaian President John Mahama and a Silver Filigree Work to the President's spouse, Lordina Mahama, a gift that wasn't just elegant, but steeped in centuries of Indian craftsmanship and cultural pride.

Earlier in the day, he addressed the Parliament of Ghana and highlighted the "sweetness" of the relationship between the two countries, which he said was rooted in shared struggles.

"The histories of India and Ghana bear the scars of colonial rule, but our spirits have always remained free and fearless. We draw strength and inspiration from our rich heritage. We take pride in our social, cultural and linguistic diversities. We built nations rooted in freedom, unity and dignity. Our relationship knows no bounds," PM Modi said.

After addressing the Parliament of Ghana, PM Modi greeted members of the Parliament. Following that, he also received a warm welcome from the members of the Indian diaspora.

He also shared a post on X and wrote, "It was wonderful to interact with Ghana's Members of Parliament after my address earlier today. It was gladdening to hear their kind words about India."

Notably, PM Modi departed for Trinidad and Tobago after completing his visit to Ghana. PM Modi will pay an official visit to Trinidad and Tobago from July 3 to 4.

"Leaving for Trinidad & Tobago. Later this evening, I look forward to attending a community programme in Port of Spain. Tomorrow, will be addressing the Parliament of Trinidad & Tobago. Looking forward to deepening ties with a valued partner in the Caribbean, with whom we share very old cultural linkages," PM Modi wrote on X after his departure. (ANI)

