PM Modi hails "growing depth and dynamism" of ties at 3rd India-Nordic Summit

Oslo [Norway], May 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the 3rd India-Nordic Summit here on Tuesday, underlining a significant push towards deepening strategic and economic cooperation between India and the Nordic nations.

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In a post on X, PM Modi shared details of the high-level meeting, stating that he "Participated in the 3rd India-Nordic Summit in Oslo, which reflected the growing depth and dynamism of India's partnership with the Nordic region."

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Participated in the 3rd India-Nordic Summit in Oslo, which reflected the growing depth and dynamism of India’s partnership with the Nordic region. Our discussions focused on several aspects, including sustainability, innovation, clean energy, emerging technologies and… pic.twitter.com/4mk3YdTGxv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 19, 2026

The summit brought together leaders from India and the Nordic countries -- Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden, -- to map out a collaborative blueprint for future growth, emphasising environmental stewardship and cutting-edge technological partnership.

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Detailing the core agenda of the multilateral talks, the Prime Minister added, "Our discussions focused on several aspects, including sustainability, innovation, clean energy, emerging technologies and strengthening cooperation for a peaceful and prosperous future."

The engagement highlights India's expanding geopolitical footprint in Northern Europe, focusing on shared governance philosophies and collaborative efforts to address global challenges through sustainable models.

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Reaffirming the foundational principles guiding the inter-regional partnership, PM Modi noted that "India and the Nordic countries are united by shared democratic values, trust and a common commitment towards human-centric development."

Ahead of the main summit discussions, PM Narendra Modi also engaged in a series of high-level bilateral meetings with the leaders of Iceland, Finland and Denmark. These interactions mapped out a collaborative matrix for trade expansion, climate action and technological integration.

The targeted bilateral talks allowed the leaders to review the broader trajectory of India's relations with these economically vibrant Northern European nations.

Stepping into intense diplomatic parleys, PM Modi first met with Icelandic Prime Minister Kristrun Frostadottir to unlock fresh opportunities in green technology and maritime wealth.

Reflecting on the warmth of the interaction, PM Modi shared on social media, "Had a wonderful meeting with Prime Minister Kristrun Frostadottir of Iceland. India deeply values the friendship with Iceland."

The two leaders explored strategic collaborations across renewable sectors, including carbon management and sustainable fishing.

Highlighting Iceland's unique economic strengths, PM Modi noted, "Iceland's prowess in sectors relating to the Blue Economy is admirable. We are hopeful that the historic India-EFTA TEPA will give an impetus to trade and investment linkages as well."

Providing insights into the closed-door talks, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that the deliberations also spanned innovation, digital technologies, the creative economy, Arctic cooperation and people-to-people exchanges.

The spokesperson added that the two leaders "exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual concern."

Shifting focus to technological frontiers, PM Modi subsequently held a separate meeting with Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo.

The two leaders aimed at scaling up partnerships in next-generation digital architecture, including artificial intelligence, 5G and 6G networks, quantum technologies, and circular economy models.

According to the MEA spokesperson, the two leaders "underlined the importance of the early entry into force of the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement" while exchanging perspectives on pressing global developments.

PM Modi also met with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen to further concretise the green strategic partnership between the two nations, reinforcing ties in sustainability and digitalisation.

The five Nordic nations boast a massive collective financial output exceeding USD 1.9 trillion, serving as global pioneers in green transition models.

The Indian leader arrived in Norway from Sweden on Monday as part of an extensive five-nation tour covering the UAE, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Italy from May 15-20.

Following these high-level engagements in the Norwegian capital, PM Modi will head to Italy for the final leg of his official visit. (ANI)

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