PM Modi hands over 500 MT rice consignment to strengthen food security of Seychelles amid West Asia conflict: MEA

Victoria [Seychelles], June 28 (ANI): India continues to strengthen and support Seychelles as it announced handing over a consignment of 500 metric tonnes of rice along with 8500 metric tonnes of cement in the wake of the conflict in West Asia.

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The announcement was made by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri in a special press briefing on the ongoing visit of PM Modi to Seychelles.

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He told the media, "In addition to the fast patrol craft and the utility vehicles that were handed over, the Prime Minister also handed over a consignment of 500 metric tons of rice to strengthen the food security of Seychelles and 8,500 metric tonnes of cement to address the infrastructure sector challenges that Seychelles is facing uh on account of the crisis in West Asia."

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He further noted that as part of the ongoing cooperation in the health sector, the first tranche of six ambulances to strengthen public health care and emergency medicine services in Seychelles was also handed over.

"Two paramedics from India have also arrived in Seychelles to train the technicians here and integrate them seamlessly into the healthcare system of Seychelles."

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He informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Patrick Herminie also did a virtual groundbreaking of the Seychelles Professional and Technical Education Centre, which is being constructed under the special economic package announced earlier this year.

"This will further contribute to the efforts already underway in the human resource development sector between the two countries. Seychelles has also joined the Coalition for Disaster Resilience Infrastructure, which reflects its commitment to strengthening uh disaster resilience cooperation," Misri informed.

The Foreign Secretary further noted that as India and Seychelles also mark the 50th anniversary of the bilateral ties, in order to commemorate the occasion, Prime Minister and President Herminie launched a special logo symbolising the enduring partnership between the two countries.

Also at the press briefing, Misri said that an Assam Rifles contingent and an Indian Navy marching band would participate in the African island nation's golden jubilee celebrations.

Speaking at the Special Press Briefing in Victoria, Misri informed, "A contingent from the Assam Rifles in India and an Indian Navy marching band will participate in these celebrations."

He informed that participation of such units has been the tradition between the two countries and further noted, "On this occasion, two Indian naval ships, INS Tarkash and INS Ikshak, will also be docked at Port Victoria to mark this very special occasion."

In the earlier engagements of PM Modi in Seychelles, Misri informed that at a special function on Saturday, PM Modi gifted a fast-patrol vessel named LESPWAR, which means hope in Creole, to the special Seychelles Defence Forces.

"In addition to this fast-patrol vessel, 10 utility vehicles and five laser radial boats were also handed over to the Seychelles Defence Forces to enhance their capabilities," he informed.

Prime Minister Modi is on a three-day State Visit to Seychelles from June 27 to June 29 at the invitation of President Herminie.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to attend Seychelles' Golden Jubilee National Day celebrations as the Guest of Honour, marking 50 years of the country's independence from the United Kingdom in 1976. (ANI)

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