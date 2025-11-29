"PM Modi has a strong policy," says President of the Patriots' Network

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Enzo Alias, President of the Patriots' Network, said on Friday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a strong and independent policy.

Advertisement

Speaking at Global Patriots Meet 2025, Alias said that they were connecting all patriotic parties to work together to build delegation facilities.

Advertisement

He said, "It's a patriotic international organisation in more than 50 countries. We are connecting all patriotic parties to work together to build delegation facilities, hold a global conference, gain a better understanding of who we are, what we want, and what we share, and work together. It's the first conference in Asia, and we decided to do it in India because it's the biggest democracy in Asia, and also, we have a pretty good connection with the government."

Advertisement

"It was really interesting for us to come to India to collaborate and to establish this network also in Asia. I think he (PM Modi) has a strong policy, independent policy, and I think this is really important," he added.

Sainkhuu Ganbaatar, Member of the Parliament of Mongolia, said that India has great potential to create international interdependence.

Advertisement

He said, "India is a wonderful country, this is the birthplace of many religions, ideologies, and spirituality... India has great potential to create international interdependence... India and Mongolia have a long past... We count India as our spiritual neighbour."

Former Nepal Law Minister Bahadur Pradhan said that India is fighting terrorism, and they are also trying to stabilise their nation.

"Today's major concern is safety and counter-terrorism. India recently encountered a terror attack near the Red Fort, which has had an impact on the number of delegates in this event. We clearly expressed our views during the event. In Nepal, we are working to maintain the morale of bureaucrats. We are trying to conduct timely elections in Nepal. We cannot ignore the demands of GenZ, but the current environment does not allow us to address them effectively," he said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)