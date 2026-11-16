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Home / World / PM Modi heads to Manila for ASEAN-India, East Asia summits; says ASEAN partnership central to India’s Act East policy

PM Modi heads to Manila for ASEAN-India, East Asia summits; says ASEAN partnership central to India’s Act East policy

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ANI
Updated At : 08:27 AM Nov 16, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a three-day visit to the Philippines to participate in the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit on Monday, with a focus on strengthening India's strategic partnership with Southeast Asian nations and advancing cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

Before leaving, PM Modi said he would attend the two major regional summits in Manila on November 17 and meet with members of the Indian community in the Philippines.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, "Will be in Manila, Philippines later today and tomorrow to attend the following programmes: 23rd ASEAN-India Summit. 21st East Asia Summit. India attaches immense importance to close friendship with ASEAN nations. I'm also looking forward to interacting with the Indian community based in the Philippines."

In his departure statement, PM Modi said his visit was at the invitation of Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and underscored the centrality of ASEAN in India's foreign policy priorities.

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"Our relationship with ASEAN countries is at the heart of India's Act East Policy and occupies a central place in our MAHASAGAR vision. Our ties, rooted in centuries of civilizational exchanges, have grown into a dynamic partnership spanning trade, connectivity, maritime security, technology and people-to-people relations," he said.

Highlighting the significance of the ASEAN-India Summit, the Prime Minister said he looked forward to working with fellow leaders to strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and advance shared aspirations for growth, connectivity and prosperity.

On the East Asia Summit, PM Modi said the platform provided an important opportunity to discuss regional and global challenges and strengthen peace, stability and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

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The visit comes as the Philippines hosts the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits under the theme 'Navigating the Future', with regional security, maritime disputes and economic cooperation expected to feature prominently in discussions.

India is also expected to push for stronger maritime security cooperation and deeper economic engagement with ASEAN countries. The ongoing review of the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA) is another key area of focus.

PM Modi is scheduled to attend the two summits on November 17, participate in engagements hosted by President Marcos and interact with the Indian diaspora.

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"I am confident that the visit will impart new energy to India's partnership with ASEAN and reinforce our collective commitment to a peaceful, prosperous and resilient Indo-Pacific," the Prime Minister said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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