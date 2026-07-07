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Home / World / PM Modi highlights ASEAN-centrality in Act East vision, underlines commitment to Global South priorities

PM Modi highlights ASEAN-centrality in Act East vision, underlines commitment to Global South priorities

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ANI
Updated At : 04:58 PM Jul 07, 2026 IST
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Jakarta [Indonesia], July 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday underlined how New Delhi places ASEAN at the core of India's Act East Policy and gave a call for further strengthening the priorities of the Global South.

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Addressing the Parliament of Indonesia PM Modi recalled how Indonesia's G20 presidency in 2022, followed by India's presidency in 2023, brought the conversation about prioritising the demands of developing countries to the global forefront.

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"India is a staunch supporter of a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific. India advocates for freedom of navigation in the Indo-Pacific region. We have placed ASEAN at the centre of this approach; our 'Act East Policy' is also ASEAN-centric. The comprehensive strategic partnership between India and ASEAN continues to advance steadily. Therefore, it is essential that India and Indonesia must continue to work together in this direction"

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He noted how India's vision of strategic autonomy, and Indonesia's Bebas-Aktif (Independent and Active) approach brings the two countries closer while addressing important global issues.

Highlighting how Indonesia recently became the full-member of the BRICS grouping, PM Modi underlined the opportunity ahead of the two nations and said that with India at the helm this year, the two countries can work in tandem to bring the priorities of the Global South to the forefront.

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Noting the rapidly evolving global order, Prime Minister Modi said that countries like India and Indonesia are seeking equal participation and a significant role.

"In this global landscape, India firmly believes that reform of the UNSC can no longer be delayed," he said.

Shortly after his address to the Parliament, in a post on X, Prime Minister Modi called it an honour.

"India and Indonesia are connected by centuries of shared history, culture and people-to-people ties. Together, we will continue to work towards a future defined by friendship, cooperation and shared prosperity," he said.

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2074444435895754847?s=20

In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted how PM Modi spoke about the enduring civilisational bonds and shared democratic values linking India and Indonesia, and called for a future-oriented partnership aligned with the aspirations of Viksit Bharat 2047 and Golden Indonesia 2045.

He underlined how PM Modi reaffirmed India's commitment to working with Indonesia to further deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, strengthen the voice of the Global South and advancing a free, open, inclusive and rules-based Indo-Pacific and called for a new beginning in India-Indonesia relationship based on the Ganga-Mahakam Vision for bilateral engagement.

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/2074442383144681882?s=20

Prime Minister Modi is on a three-day state visit to Indonesia.

The Ministry of External Affairs in a statement noted that during the meeting between the two leaders, they exchanged perspectives on regional and global issues of mutual interest. They discussed further strengthening of the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and eaffirmed their commitment towards a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific.

"In this context, Prime Minister underlined India's MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) vision. President Prabowo conveyed Indonesia's full support for India's ongoing Presidency of the BRICS in 2026," the statement said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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