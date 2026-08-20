New Delhi [India], August 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday highlighted opportunities for Japan to partner with Indian companies and start-ups in the defence sector, particularly in co-development and co-production under the aegis of the 'Make in India' initiative, during his meeting with Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi.

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Koizumi, who is on an official visit to India, called on Prime Minister Modi in the national capital, where the two leaders discussed ways to further strengthen the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership and deepen defence and security cooperation.

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According to an official release, Prime Minister Modi recalled his discussions with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi during her recent visit to India for the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit in July and appreciated the steady momentum in defence cooperation between the two countries.

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The Prime Minister also outlined his vision for further strengthening the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between India and Japan and underlined the importance of bilateral defence and security cooperation in promoting peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and beyond.

He also highlighted opportunities for Japanese companies to partner with Indian companies and start-ups in the defence sector, particularly in areas of co-development and co-production under the 'Make in India' framework.

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Meanwhile, Defence Minister Koizumi briefed PM Modi on the progress in bilateral defence cooperation and reaffirmed the Japanese government's continued commitment to deepening defence ties with India.

Following the meeting, PM Modi said he had a productive discussion with Koizumi on strengthening bilateral defence and security cooperation.

"Pleased to receive the Defence Minister of Japan, Shinjiro Koizumi. Had an excellent conversation on deepening defence and security ties between India and Japan. Our Special Strategic and Global Partnership is an important anchor for peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and beyond," the Prime Minister said in a post on X.

The meeting came after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a bilateral meeting with Koizumi earlier in the day, during which India and Japan agreed to expand cooperation across key areas, including maritime security and the Indo-Pacific.

The two ministers reaffirmed their commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific and exchanged assessments of the regional and international security environment amid heightened global tensions.

They also expressed strong opposition to unilateral actions that impede freedom and safety of navigation and overflight, as well as attempts to alter the status quo through force or coercion.

A key outcome of the Rajnath Singh-Koizumi meeting was the signing of a Memorandum of Arrangement on Maritime Security Cooperation, establishing a framework for closer cooperation between the Indian Navy and the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force.

The agreement provides for enhanced cooperation in areas including Maritime Domain Awareness, information sharing, Search and Rescue (SAR), and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR).

The two sides also agreed to strengthen coordination for the protection of Sea Lines of Communication through naval ship visits, joint exercises, personnel and subject-matter expert exchanges, as well as logistical support, including the use of ports and maintenance and repair facilities.

India and Japan further agreed to explore opportunities for joint development in naval shipbuilding and design, leveraging Japan's technological expertise and India's production capabilities.

The two sides also discussed greater cooperation in defence shipbuilding and the use of India's production capabilities under the Make in India initiative.

The ministers welcomed the expansion of bilateral military exercises, including the Army exercise Dharma Guardian and the maritime exercise JAIMEX, while noting progress towards the air exercise Veer Guardian 26.

The upcoming air exercise will be significant as Japanese Air Self-Defence Force fighter aircraft are scheduled to visit India and participate in the exercise for the first time.

Both sides also agreed to promote exchanges between their respective Special Operations Forces and explore cooperation with India's integrated theatre commands following their establishment.

The two ministers discussed the shipborne UNICORN integrated communications antenna system, which represents the first defence equipment transfer project between India and Japan. They reaffirmed their commitment to working towards its early realisation.

India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Japan's Acquisition, Technology & Logistics Agency (ATLA) will also deepen cooperation in advanced defence technologies and research and development. The two sides agreed to convene a Defence Industry Forum to further strengthen defence industrial cooperation.

Koizumi arrived in India on Wednesday for his maiden official visit, with the two-day visit focused on strengthening bilateral defence ties and advancing maritime security cooperation.

The visit comes as India and Japan continue to expand their strategic partnership across defence, maritime security, technology and defence industrial cooperation, with both sides seeking to contribute to peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific. (ANI)

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