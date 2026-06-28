PM Modi holds bilateral-level talks with Seychelles President Herminie as part of his state visit

Victoria [Seychelles], June 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held bilateral-level talks with Seychelles President Patrick Herminie as part of his three-day state visit to the East African island nation, aimed at further strengthening the longstanding bilateral partnership between the two countries.

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External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri were present during the talks.

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PM Modi recieved ceremonial Guard of Honour at Seychelles' State House earlier in the day.

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The Prime Minister was received at the venue by President Herminie, where both leaders participated in formal ceremonial proceedings reflecting the close diplomatic ties between India and Seychelles.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi arrived in the capital city on Saturday afternoon and was personally received at the tarmac by President Herminie, along with several cabinet ministers and senior officials, in a special gesture underscoring the strong relationship between the two nations.

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The arrival ceremony also featured cultural performances, including a traditional dance from the Kutch region of Gujarat.

During his visit, the Prime Minister is scheduled to participate as the Guest of Honour at Seychelles' Golden Jubilee National Day celebrations on Monday, marking 50 years of the country's independence from the United Kingdom in 1976.

The visit, taking place from June 27 to June 29 at the invitation of the Seychelles President, highlights the continued high-level engagement between India and Seychelles.

On Saturday, PM Modi also visited the Seychelles National Botanical Garden as part of his cultural and environmental engagements during the trip.

In a key bilateral gesture, the Prime Minister handed over a 'Made in India' Fast Patrol Vessel (FPV) PS LESPWAR, along with six ambulances, 10 utility vehicles, and five laser-radial boats to Seychelles to enhance the island nation's maritime surveillance and Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) patrol capabilities.

The high-level handover ceremony was held at the Seychelles Coast Guard Base in Victoria in the presence of President Herminie on the first day of the Prime Minister's official State Visit.

The FPV, manufactured by Goa Shipyard Limited, is expected to significantly boost Seychelles' maritime security capacity.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the initiative reflects the strengthening strategic partnership between the two countries, particularly in the Indian Ocean Region. (ANI)

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