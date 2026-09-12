PM Modi holds bilateral meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on sidelines of BRICS summit

New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi. This is the first visit by the Chinese President in 7 years and follows a thaw in Sino-Indian relations after tensions escalated following the Galwan standoff.

Earlier, the BRICS nations unanimously adopted the New Delhi Declaration 2026. The declaration expressed deep concern over the continued escalation of tensions in West Asia and called for exercising maximum restraint, as well as avoiding actions that could further aggravate the situation.

Advertisement

"We urge to ensure the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure in accordance with the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations in their entirety and interconnectedness, including respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the States. We encourage increasing efforts, through dialogue and diplomacy, towards a long-term understanding that will contribute to lasting peace, security and stability in the region. We stress the need to work together to maintain smooth flow of global trade, supply chains and energy, in accordance with applicable international law, " the declaration read.

Advertisement

"We express serious concern over deliberate attacks on civilian infrastructure and peaceful nuclear facilities under full safeguards of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), in violation of international law and relevant resolutions of the IAEA. Nuclear safeguards, safety, and security must always be upheld, including in armed conflicts, to protect people and the environment from harm," the resolution added.

The BRICS bloc also called for the implementation of the relevant UNGA and UNSC Resolutions and urge all parties to ensure the maintenance of ceasefire and full and unhindered humanitarian access in the Gaza Strip.

Advertisement

The joint declaration noted the current global context of polarization and distrust and encouraged global action to strengthen international peace and security.

The declaration advocated for a multilateral approach that respects diverse national viewpoints and positions on crucial global issues, including sustainable development, the eradication of hunger and poverty and contributing to the global response to climate change, while expressing deep concern over attempts to link security with the climate change agenda.

The joint BRICS nations declaration also expressed concern about the growing risks of nuclear danger and conflict. It reiterated the need for invigorating the system of disarmament, arms control and non-proliferation and for preserving its integrity and effectiveness to achieve global stability and international peace and security.

Earlier, Chinese President Xi Jinping called on BRICS nations to take on a peacemaking role amid the conflict in West Asia, reported Reuters.Addressing the BRICS Summit in New Delhi, Xi Jinping said that China would work with other members of the BRICS bloc towards that goal, as the conflict in the Middle East "does not serve the common interests of the international community".

In his address to the BRICS Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed the formulation of 10 proposals for global governance reform, which BRICS members could develop into a BRICS Reform Roadmap by the next Summit, and called for transforming the Global South from a “rule-taker into a rule-shaper”.

Addressing the 18th BRICS Summit session on Inclusive Global Governance and Strengthening in the national capital, PM Modi said the Global South is at the forefront of global crises but remains on the sidelines when it comes to decision-making. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)