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Home / World / PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Egypt President El-Sisi in New Delhi

PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Egypt President El-Sisi in New Delhi

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ANI
Updated At : 01:52 PM Sep 13, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a bilateral meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi during his visit to New Delhi to attend the 18th BRICS Summit under India’s chairship.

India and Egypt enjoy strong bilateral ties, which date back to diplomatic relations at the ambassadorial level established on August 18, 1947.

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In May 2026, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty visited India for the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and had a bilateral meeting on the sidelines. Justice Minister Mahmoud El-Sherif attended the BRICS Justice Ministers’ Meeting and had a bilateral meeting with Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal on its sidelines.

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Egypt became a full member of the BRICS alongside Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the UAE in January 2024.

Meanwhile, during the BRICS Summit 2026, El-Sisi attended the BRICS session spanning two days.

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The Egyptian leader also met Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines on Saturday.

During their bilateral discussion, as stated by the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, President Putin expressed satisfaction over the continued progress in bilateral relations, pointing to consistent growth and structural improvements in trade between the two nations.

He also praised Egypt as a "long-standing and reliable friend" and invited President el-Sisi to Moscow this October for the upcoming Russia–Africa Summit.

On Sunday, BRICS leaders held a session on ‘Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability: Shaping the Future for Inclusive Global Growth.’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi noted that the “trust of Global South nations in BRICS has grown,” highlighting key initiatives for disaster management, MSME cooperation and environment by the 11-nation group.

He said that “India has advanced the spirit of friendship, partnership, and cooperation through the BRICS platform.”

“We have endeavoured to ensure that BRICS cooperation is not limited to governments alone; we want our entrepreneurs, farmers, researchers, women, youth, and ordinary citizens to become active participants as well,” he said.

The PM added, "I can say from personal experience that the trust of Global South nations in BRICS has grown, because their voices are heard, their experiences are respected, and solutions are crafted not just for them, but with them. The strength of BRICS lies in our diversity and cooperation. We may be rooted in different realities, but together we rise through cooperation and blossom for humanity. May our diversity remain our identity, our cooperation serve as our inspiration, and our progress benefit all of humanity."

Meanwhile, PM Modi is slated to meet with leaders of South Africa, Kazakhstan, the Philippines, Burundi, Uganda and Nigeria. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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