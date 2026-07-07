PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Indonesian President Subianto

Jakarta [Indonesia], July 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (local time) held a bilateral meeting with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.

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During the bilateral meeting, PM Modi was accompanied by National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

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Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a grand ceremonial welcome upon his arrival in Jakarta, Indonesia marking the commencement of his official state visit aimed at deepening bilateral ties and strengthening strategic cooperation between the two nations.

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The Prime Minister had arrived in Indonesia on Monday, launching the opening segment of his three-nation diplomatic visit with a high-profile ceremonial welcome that featured an escort by an Indonesian Air Force fighter jet and a personal reception by the Indonesian President at the airport. Military fighter jets escorted the Prime Minister's aircraft as it entered Indonesian airspace before he was formally received by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and greeted with a traditional cultural dance performance.

This official visit to Indonesia, running from July 6 to 8 at the personal invitation of President Prabowo, marks his fourth journey to the Southeast Asian country. Crucially, this signifies the inaugural bilateral visit between the two nations since they formally elevated their diplomatic relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2018.

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The high-level engagement is anticipated to inject further momentum into this Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with bilateral defence and maritime coordination positioned high on the shared agenda. Security relations between New Delhi and Jakarta have expanded significantly in recent years, driven by frequent high-level official exchanges, regular joint military manoeuvres, collaborative defence industry initiatives, and the landmark acquisition of BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles by Indonesia.

Underscoring this focus on regional stability, the MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security Across the Regions) framework serves as India's institutional vision for promoting security, stability, and inclusive developmental growth across the maritime domain. Additionally, PM Modi stated that the diplomatic visit would build directly upon the robust momentum currently characterising India's relations with Indonesia, Australia, and New Zealand, with a distinct focus on expanding cooperation across strategic, economic, and people-centric domains.

"My visit to Indonesia and Australia in the Eastern and Southern Indian Ocean, respectively, followed by New Zealand, will further strengthen India's Act East Policy, MAHASAGAR Vision, as well as our outlook towards a free and open Indo-Pacific," the Prime Minister said in his departure statement.

During his current stay, the Prime Minister is also slated to engage with these members of the local Indian diaspora. He will also accompany President Prabowo to the UNESCO-listed Prambanan Temple Complex situated in Yogyakarta, a historical site he has previously characterized as a visible symbol of the profound civilisational links tying the two nations together.

These enduring civilisational links mirror a booming modern economic relationship, where Indonesia stands as India's second-largest commercial trading partner within the ASEAN bloc. Total bilateral trade volumes reached USD 24.78 billion during the 2025-26 fiscal year, and more than 130 Indian business corporations maintain active investment footprints spanning various sectors of the Indonesian domestic economy.

Building on these established trade channels, the strategic acquisition of critical minerals is also expected to feature prominently during the bilateral state discussions. Indonesia currently holds approximately 21 per cent of global nickel reserves and ranks among the primary international producers of bauxite, copper, and tin, rendering the archipelago a vital partner for India's long-term supply chain security and renewable energy transition targets.

Ultimately, the Prime Minister's state visit aims to deepen institutional cooperation while systematically strengthening trade and investment channels within the critical minerals sector, alongside a comprehensive review of the entire spectrum of bilateral ties.

Following his engagements in Indonesia, PM Modi will proceed to Australia and New Zealand as part of his multi-nation visit. Ahead of his arrival, members of the Indian diaspora community residing in Indonesia voiced strong optimism that the high-level visit would pave the way for enhanced collaborative ventures across the mining, infrastructure, energy, and emerging technology sectors. (ANI)

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