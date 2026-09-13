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Home / World / PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in New Delhi

PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in New Delhi

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ANI
Updated At : 04:07 PM Sep 13, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a bilateral meeting with Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during his visit to New Delhi to attend the 18th BRICS Summit.

Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended the BRICS sessions at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

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India and Kazakhstan enjoy strong ties, which hail back to February 1992, when India became one of the first countries to recognise the independence of Kazakhstan.

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PM Narendra Modi visited Kazakhstan in July 2015 and June 2017 for the SCO summit when India was admitted as a full member of the SCO.

As the nations share technological ties, India gifted the Param Bilim Supercomputer to Kazakhstan. Param Bilim Supercomputer was upgraded and operationalised on 28 June, 2025 in Akkol, Kazakhstan.

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Earlier today, Gaziza Uzak, Head of the news agency NazarMedia & member of the Union of Journalists of the Republic of Kazakhstan, hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India for chairing the summit.

Gaziza Uzak said, “We are from Kazakhstan. We are a strategic partner of India. So we support Modi's programme because I think he speaks more good and best information for us to save our planet and to make our lives and our relationships better. Summit programmes offer opportunities for the next summit in China, and I think in the future we can see changes in our planet, in our life, in our friendships.”

Meanwhile, PM Modi marked the conclusion of the BRICS Summit earlier today.

In his concluding remarks at the two-day Summit held at Bharat Mandapam, PM Modi said BRICS countries must translate all outcomes into time-bound actions.

"We are now moving towards the conclusion. As the 18th BRICS Summit draws to a close, I express my heartfelt gratitude to all of you for your active participation and valuable contributions. Your significant ideas and suggestions have lent both breadth and depth to our cooperation. Your presence stands as a testament to the growing relevance, openness, and inclusiveness of BRICS," he said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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