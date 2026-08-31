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Home / World / PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Kyrgyzstan's President Sadyr Japarov

PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Kyrgyzstan's President Sadyr Japarov

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ANI
Updated At : 03:57 PM Aug 31, 2026 IST
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Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan], August 31 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a bilateral meeting with Kyrgyzstan's President, Sadyr Japarov.

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External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George were also present during the talks.

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Earlier, PM Modi met with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan.

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He also held a bilateral meeting with his Armenian counterpart Nikol Pashinyan. The two leaders discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation across various areas, including defence, economics, pharma, science and technology, culture and education.

They also exchanged views on regional and global developments, including the situation in West Asia. PM Modi reiterated that India looked forward to working closely with Armenia to further deepen and expand bilateral ties.

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Later in the day, PM Modi is expected to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin and attend the official opening ceremony of the 6th World Nomad Games at the invitation of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov.

On Sunday, PM Modi met various people from Kyrgyz communities in Bishkek, ahead of his participation in the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in the Kyrgyz capital.

The bilateral meetings come as Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bishkek on Sunday to participate in the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, marking the next leg of his two-country visit after concluding his state visit to Uzbekistan.

PM Modi arrived in the Kyrgyz capital at the invitation of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov.

The 26th SCO Summit will bring together leaders of member states to deliberate on regional and international issues and ways to further strengthen cooperation within the grouping.

Following the SCO Summit in Bishkek, PM Modi's participation is expected to further strengthen India's engagement with the SCO and its Central Asian partners as the organisation marks 25 years of its existence. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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