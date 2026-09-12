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Home / World / PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim on sidelines of BRICS Summit

PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim on sidelines of BRICS Summit

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ANI
Updated At : 10:52 AM Sep 12, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in New Delhi on Saturday, on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit.

Malaysia's participation in the BRICS Leaders' Summit in New Delhi is in its capacity as a BRICS Partner Country, on the invitation of PM Modi.

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“The Summit is the highest-level platform of BRICS, bringing together Heads of State and Government of BRICS Member and Partner Countries to discuss strategic issues relating to global governance, sustainable development, economic cooperation, trade and investment, digital transformation, and global challenges affecting developing countries,” the Malaysian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

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During the Summit, Ibrahim is scheduled to deliver a National Statement on Shaping the Future for Inclusive Global Growth. According to its Foreign Ministry, Malaysia will emphasise the importance of strengthening cooperation among BRICS Member and Partner Countries in addressing development challenges, expanding economic opportunities, and ensuring that the benefits of technological advancement and innovation are enjoyed more inclusively by all countries.

He is also scheduled to visit Keralam to further solidify bilateral relations and unlock strategic collaboration across key sectors, including trade and investment, the digital economy, talent and labour, education, and regional connectivity.

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In Keralam, the Malaysian PM will meet Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Chief Minister VD Satheesan and the Grand Mufti of India, Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad, to exchange perspectives on community development, educational advancement, and interfaith harmony.

India and Malaysia enjoy strengthen ties partnership based on mutual respect and shared values, which was elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) in August 2024. In February 2026, PM Modi also visited Malaysia, where the two leaders discussed bilateral relations, including political engagement, defence and security cooperation, maritime cooperation, trade and investment, digital economy, science and technology, energy, agriculture, health, education, culture, and tourism.

Earlier, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Friday night held a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi.

Posting about the meet the Malaysian PM said, "Upon arriving in New Delhi, I immediately held a bilateral meeting with the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin. The meeting, which began around 11 p.m., took place in a friendly atmosphere and provided space for us to assess the progress of Malaysia-Russia relations and establish several concrete steps to strengthen cooperation between the two countries. I raised the need to accelerate efforts to realise direct flights between Malaysia and Russia, as well as visa-free travel facilities as previously agreed, to boost tourism, trade, and investment between the two countries."

In his meeting with the Russian President, Ibrahim proposed the establishment of a special mechanism between Malaysia and Russia to coordinate and accelerate the implementation of all agreements. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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