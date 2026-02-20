PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Prince Alois, Hereditary Prince of Liechtenstein

New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with Prince Alois, Hereditary Prince of Liechtenstein here at the Hyderabad House on Friday.

India and the Principality of Liechtenstein established diplomatic relations in 1993 with Indian Ambassador to Switzerland concurrently accredited as Ambassador to the Principality. Year 2023 marked the 30th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations as per an official statement by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday outlined MANAV AI Vision at the AI Impact Summit 2026 and held a series of meetings with global leaders on the sidelines of the mega event to foster bilateral cooperation.

PM Modi met Netherlands Prime Minister Dick Schoof, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Swiss President Guy Parmelin, Greece Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, and French President Emmanuel Macron, discussing ways to deepen cooperation across technology, trade, connectivity and strategic sectors.

The India AI Impact Summit 2026, the first global AI summit hosted in the Global South, has brought together policymakers, industry leaders, academics and civil society representatives to deliberate on responsible AI governance and inclusive technological advancement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday outlined MANA vision for AI - Moral and Ethical Systems, Accountable Governance, National Sovereignty, Accessible and Inclusive, Valid and Legitimate" M - Moral and Ethical Systems: AI must be based on ethical guidelines, A - Accountable Governance: Transparent rules and robust oversight, N - National Sovereignty: Data belongs to its rightful owner, A - Accessible and Inclusive: AI must not be a monopoly, but a multiplier, V - Valid and Legitimate: AI must be lawful and verifiable," he said.

The Prime Minister asserted that India's MANAV Vision will become a crucial link for humanity's welfare in the AI-driven world of the 21st century.

Addressing the Leaders Plenary Session later, PM Modi said that the AI Impact Summit will shape a human-centric, sensitive global ecosystem.

He said AI must be accessible to all, with Global South priorities at the centre of governance.

"Ethics in AI must be unlimited; profit must align with purpose," he said. The Prime Minister outlined three key suggestions for ethical use of AI: Trusted global data framework, transparent 'glass box' safety rules, and embedding human values in AI. He said AI is a shared resource for the welfare of humanity. (ANI)

