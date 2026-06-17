PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on sidelines of G7 Summit:

Evian [France], June 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Évian, France.

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External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval were also present in the meeting.

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Earlier, the G7 leaders reaffirmed solidarity with Ukraine in the war against Russia, agreeing to increase additional air defence systems, licenses to increase military production, while strengthening sanctions against the Russian oil and gas sectors.

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Issuing a formal declaration, the Heads of State and Government of the G7 expressed "unwavering support" for Ukraine and lauded the nation and its citizens for their "resilience and progress" amid the prolonged conflict.

"We, the Heads of State and Government of the G7, stand united in our unwavering support for Ukraine as it defends its freedom, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. We reaffirm our solidarity with the Ukrainian people, whose vital infrastructure and cultural heritage are under attack. We commend Ukraine for its resilience and the progress it has made on the front lines in recent months, and we emphasize that there is now renewed momentum," the statement read.

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To boost Ukraine's defence capabilities, the G7 leaders agreed to further boost the air defence systems, interceptors and long-range ammunition, while granting licenses to increase Ukraine's military production. The leaders also agreed to strengthen the energy requirements of Kyiv and assured additional support ahead of the upcoming winter.

Expressing committment to increase pressure on Russia, the G7 leaders announced the strengthening of sanctions on its oil and gas sectors.

Welcoming the announcement of a peace deal between the US and Iran, the leaders affirmed their resolve towards taking a significant step to end the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia. (ANI)

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