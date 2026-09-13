PM Modi holds bilateral with Uganda Vice President Jessica Alupo on BRICS sidelines in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a bilateral meeting with Uganda Vice President Jessica Alupo at Bharat Mandapam on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi.

Alupo arrived in New Delhi on Friday to attend the BRICS Summit. She was received by Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary.

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Uganda is among the 10 partner countries participating in the BRICS Summit 2026.

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The meeting between Prime Minister Modi and Alupo comes as India hosts the two-day BRICS Summit under its chairship theme of “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”.

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Modi held a bilateral meeting with Philippines President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit.

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Marcos Jr is attending the summit in his capacity as the current chair of ASEAN. His visit assumes significance in the context of India’s Act East policy and its Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with ASEAN.

Meanwhile, PM Modi, addressing the open session of the BRICS Summit on Sunday, said the world now expects “concrete results” from the grouping as it enters its third decade.

“BRICS is poised to enter its third decade. The world now expects concrete results from us, not just ideas and commitments. I am confident that through our collective efforts, we will certainly live up to these expectations,” PM Modi said.

He also extended his best wishes to China, which will host the next BRICS Summit in 2027, and commended leaders and their teams for making the New Delhi Summit a success.

Earlier, PM Modi welcomed leaders of BRICS member and partner countries, outreach invitees and heads of international organisations at Bharat Mandapam, the venue of the summit.

BRICS leaders on Sunday held a session on “Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability: Shaping the Future for Inclusive Global Growth”.

The Prime Minister said the trust of Global South nations in BRICS had grown and highlighted initiatives related to disaster management, MSME cooperation and the environment.

He said India had advanced the spirit of friendship, partnership and cooperation through the BRICS platform and stressed that cooperation should involve entrepreneurs, farmers, researchers, women, youth and ordinary citizens.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, who also attended the summit, called for a stronger role for BRICS in advancing the interests of the Global South and urged the grouping to become an “active, stabilising and positive force in international affairs”.

China will assume the rotating BRICS presidency in 2027 and host the 19th BRICS Summit. (ANI)

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