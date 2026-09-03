PM Modi holds delegation-level talks with Belgian PM De Wever

New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI): As India continues to bolster its ties with the European Union, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held delegation-level talks with his Belgian counterpart here in the national capital on Thursday.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Secretary (West) Sibi George, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, and MoS Defence Sanjay Seth were among those present in the meeting.

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Prime Minister Bart De Wever is on a three-day official visit to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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He is accompanied by Belgium's Minister of Defence and Foreign Trade, Theo Francken, along with a high-level delegation of officials and business leaders, including representatives from the Belgian defence industry.

Earlier on Thursday, he paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

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In a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs underlined how the Belgian PM honoured Mahatma Gandhi's enduring message of peace, non-violence and human dignity.

Paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi. Prime Minister Bart De Wever @Bart_DeWever of Belgium paid floral tributes at Rajghat in New Delhi today, honouring Mahatma Gandhi and his enduring message of peace, non-violence and human dignity. The solemn tribute reflected the shared values… pic.twitter.com/wPp2zach3h — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) September 3, 2026

His visit is aimed at further strengthening bilateral ties and expanding cooperation across trade, investment, defence, technology and connectivity.

De Wever, who took office in February 2025, is visiting India for the first time as Belgian Prime Minister. His visit also marks the first visit by a Belgian Prime Minister to India in two decades.

His visit comes amid increased momentum in India-Belgium relations, following the Belgian Economic Mission to India led by Princess Astrid in March 2025, which brought together 338 participants from companies, chambers of commerce, academia and public institutions and resulted in 38 MoUs.

Earlier on Thursday, Belgium’s Defence Minister Theo Francken hailed India’s technological prowess and called for deepening partnership with India at the Defence Ministers’ Bilateral Meeting here in the national capital.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today hosted his Belgian counterpart in New Delhi for extensive strategic talks aimed at expanding bilateral manufacturing capabilities. The high-level discussions focused on deepening bilateral engagement, with both nations signing multiple pacts to bolster industrial collaboration.

De Wever's visit is expected to build on the recent momentum in bilateral engagement and provide an opportunity to advance India-Belgium cooperation. (ANI)

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