PM Modi holds delegation-level talks with Seychelles President Herminie to deepen bilateral ties

Victoria [Seychelles], June 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held delegation-level talks with Seychelles President Patrick Herminie at the State House as part of his three-day State Visit to the East African island nation, aimed at further strengthening the longstanding bilateral partnership between the two countries.

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The Indian delegation included External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Official spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs Randhir Jaiswal.

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The Seychelles delegation comprised Vice President Sebastien Pillay; Principal Minister and Minister for Fisheries, Agriculture and the Blue Economy Wallace Cosgrow; Minister for Foreign Affairs and Diaspora Barry Faure; and Minister for Finance, Economic Planning, Trade and Investment Pierre Laporte, among others.

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Prior to their meeting, PM Modi and President Herminie also held bilateral-level talks with each other.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi received a ceremonial Guard of Honour at the State House, where he was welcomed by President Herminie.

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The two leaders also participated in formal ceremonial proceedings reflecting the close diplomatic ties between India and Seychelles.

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Victoria on Saturday afternoon and was personally received at the airport by President Herminie, along with several cabinet ministers and senior officials, in a special gesture underscoring the warm and friendly relations between the two countries. The arrival ceremony featured vibrant cultural performances, including a traditional dance from the Kutch region of Gujarat.

The Prime Minister's visit, taking place from June 27 to June 29 at the invitation of President Herminie, will see him participate as the Guest of Honour at Seychelles' Golden Jubilee National Day celebrations on Monday, commemorating 50 years of the country's independence from the United Kingdom in 1976.

On Saturday, PM Modi also visited the Seychelles National Botanical Garden as part of his cultural and environmental engagements during the visit.

In a key bilateral gesture, the Prime Minister handed over a 'Made in India' Fast Patrol Vessel (FPV), PS LESPWAR, along with six ambulances, 10 utility vehicles and five laser-guided boats to Seychelles to enhance the island nation's maritime surveillance and Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) patrol capabilities.

The high-level handover ceremony was held at the Seychelles Coast Guard Base in Victoria in the presence of President Herminie. Manufactured by Goa Shipyard Limited, the FPV is expected to significantly strengthen Seychelles' maritime security capabilities.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the initiative reflects the growing strategic partnership between India and Seychelles, particularly in the Indian Ocean Region. (ANI)

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