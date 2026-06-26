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Home / World / PM Modi holds talks with Queen Maxima of the Netherlands on India's Digital Public Infrastructure

PM Modi holds talks with Queen Maxima of the Netherlands on India's Digital Public Infrastructure

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ANI
Updated At : 12:43 AM Jun 26, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Queen Maxima of the Netherlands and discussed how India's Digital Public Infrastructure led revolution is making financial services more accessible.

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PM Modi said that India remains committed to sharing its experience with partner countries across the world.

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In a post on X, he said, "Delighted to meet Her Majesty Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, who is also the UN Secretary General's Special Advocate for Financial Health and a long-standing global voice for financial inclusion. We discussed how India's Digital Public Infrastructure led revolution is making financial services more accessible and affordable, while enhancing 'Ease of Living' and empowering people at scale. India remains committed to sharing its experience with partner countries across the world."

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https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2070185957396263410?s=20

Earlier, as part of her three-day visit to India as the United Nations Secretary-General's Special Advocate for Financial Health, Queen Maxima of the Netherlands praised India's progress in financial inclusion and digital public infrastructure, saying the next challenge is ensuring these advances improve people's lives.

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Speaking to the media on Tuesday, she said, "I am extremely happy to be back in India. I've been working a lot with India for a long time on financial inclusion. Now, it is about financial health, which is very important...You've done a wonderful job with digital public infrastructure. Now the issue is how to make and use this to improve the lives of the people."

When asked about the performance of the Netherlands football team in the FIFA World Cup, she told the media, "We hope to be in the finals. We have a long way to go."

In a post on X, the Netherlands Embassy in India, Nepal and Bhutan, said, "We welcomed Her Majesty Queen Maxima of the Netherlands to India on her 3-day visit - Mumbai and New Delhi in her capacity as the UN Secretary General's Special Advocate for Financial Health." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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