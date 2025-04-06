PM Modi inaugurates India-assisted rail infrastructure projects in Sri Lanka

Anuradhapura [Sri Lanka], April 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accompanied by the President of Sri Lanka, Anura Kumara Disanayaka, on Sunday participated in a ceremony to inaugurate and launch two railway projects built with Indian assistance in Anuradhapura.

The leaders inaugurated the 128 km Maho-Omanthai railway line refurbished with Indian assistance of USD 91.27 million, followed by the launch of construction of an advanced signaling system from Maho to Anuradhapura, being built with Indian grant assistance of USD 14.89 million, as per the statement.

These landmark railway modernisation projects implemented under the India-Sri Lanka development partnership represent a significant milestone in strengthening north-south rail connectivity in Sri Lanka. They would facilitate fast and efficient movement of both passenger and freight traffic across the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Sudnay jointly inaugurated the track upgradation of the existing Maho-Omanthai railway line.

PM Modi said that India is proud to assist Sri Lanka in various aspects of their development, and this activity boosted their friendship and connectivity.

In a post on X, he said, "Boosting connectivity and enhancing friendship! In Anuradhapura, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and I jointly inaugurated the track upgradation of the existing Maho-Omanthai railway line. The signalling project which involves the installation of an advanced signalling and telecommunication system along the Maho-Anuradhapura section was also launched. India is proud to support Sri Lanka in various aspects of their development journey."

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1908755339857572258

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while en route to Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram, shared a video of him watching the Ram Setu.

In a post on X, he said, "On the way back from Sri Lanka a short while ago, was blessed to have a Darshan of the Ram Setu. And, as a divine coincidence, it happened at the same time as the Surya Tilak was taking place in Ayodhya. Blessed to have the Darshan of both. Prabhu Shri Ram is a uniting force for all of us. May His blessings always remain upon us."

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1908780648707612783

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday departed for Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram after concluding his three-day visit State visit to Sri Lanka. (ANI)

