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Home / World / PM Modi interacts with Alstom CEO Martin Sion, highlights opportunities for global collaboration with India's youth

PM Modi interacts with Alstom CEO Martin Sion, highlights opportunities for global collaboration with India's youth

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ANI
Updated At : 07:58 PM Jun 18, 2026 IST
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Paris [France], June 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a productive interaction with Martin Sion, CEO of Alstom.

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The Prime Minister noted that Alstom already has a strong presence in India. PM Modi commended the company's belief in India's growth story and its efforts towards making in India and making for the world.

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The Prime Minister said that the opportunities are going to get even better in the times to come.

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PM Modi emphasised that India invites the world to collaborate with its youth.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote,"Had a productive interaction with the CEO of Alstom, Martin Sion. Alstom already has a strong presence in India. Their belief in India's growth story and their efforts towards making in India and making for the world are commendable. And, the opportunities are going to get even better in the times to come. India invites the world to collaborate with our youth."

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Also, PM Modi met with Rodolphe Saade, Chairman & CEO, CMA CGM Group, on Thursday in Paris, France.

The high-level meeting took place during the Prime Minister's visit to the French capital.

The CMA CGM Group is a global player in sea, land, air and logistics solutions. The world's 3rd largest shipping company, CMA CGM, serves more than 420 ports across 5 continents with a fleet of over 650 vessels.

Earlier, the PM also held meetings with Benoit Bazin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Saint-Gobain, Martin Sion, the Chief Executive Officer of Alstom and Arthur Mensch, Co-founder and CEO, Mistral AI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Paris on Wednesday (local time) for the final leg of his visit to France

The PM's visit comes after his participation in the G7 Summit in Evian, where he held a series of meetings and discussions on key global issues, including governance, artificial intelligence (AI) and cooperation with the Global South. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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