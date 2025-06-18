PM Modi interacts with members of Indian diaspora as he arrives in Croatia

Zagreb [Croatia], June 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with members of the Indian diaspora here on Wednesday as he arrived at a hotel in Zagreb, Croatia, marking the final stop of his three-nation tour.

Kathak artists performed before PM Modi with the rhythmic beats of India's classical dance form.

Ana, a Croatian Kathak dancer and teacher, said, "I studied the Kathak dance in India...I opened a school here and these are my students...This is a big honour as we will perform before PM Modi...We love the Indian culture..."

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1935311343038644737

PM Modi arrived in Zagreb after concluding his visit to Canada, where he participated in the G7 Summit.

"A short while ago, landed in Zagreb, Croatia. This is a special visit, the first ever by an Indian Prime Minister to a valued European partner. I am grateful to Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic for the special gesture of welcoming me at the airport," PM Modi wrote on X.

The Prime Minister was accorded a ceremonial welcome on his arrival in Croatia. This is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Croatia, marking an important milestone in the bilateral relationship, with the visit opening new avenues for bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

The Prime Minister will hold bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic and meet the President of Croatia, Zoran Milanovic.

The visit to Croatia will also underscore India's commitment to further strengthening its engagement with partners in the European Union.

Earlier, PM Modi described his visit to Canada as "productive" and said the G7 Summit witnessed fruitful discussions on diverse global issues.

"Concluding a productive Canada visit. Thankful to the Canadian people and Government for hosting a successful G7 Summit, which witnessed fruitful discussions on diverse global issues. We remain committed to furthering global peace, prosperity and sustainability," PM Modi said in a post on X.

PM Modi participated in the Outreach Session of the G7 Summit in Kananaskis and addressed a Session on 'Energy Security: diversification, technology and infrastructure to ensure access and affordability in a changing world'.

In his address, the Prime Minister highlighted that energy security was among the leading challenges facing future generations. While elaborating on India's commitment to inclusive growth, he noted that availability, accessibility, affordability and acceptability were the principles that underpinned India's approach to energy security.

Highlighting India's commitment to a sustainable and green future, he underscored that India has undertaken several global initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, Global Biofuels Alliance, Mission LiFE and One Sun- One World- One Grid, and called upon the international community to further strengthen them. (ANI)

