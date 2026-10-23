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Home / World / PM Modi invites Polish firms under 'Make in India'; Warsaw backs New Delhi's permanent UNSC bid

PM Modi invites Polish firms under 'Make in India'; Warsaw backs New Delhi's permanent UNSC bid

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ANI
Updated At : 01:27 AM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 23 (ANI): Outlining the deepening strategic and economic cooperation between New Delhi and Warsaw, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Sibi George, on Thursday stated that India and Poland have resolved to double their bilateral trade to over USD 12 billion by 2030, with a renewed push toward advanced manufacturing, critical minerals, and emerging technologies.

Addressing a special media briefing on the high-level bilateral engagement, George highlighted that the deliberations between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Polish counterpart focused heavily on commercial synergies, trade resilience, and cutting-edge industrial sectors.

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"Trade, investment and economic cooperation received considerable attention. Emerging areas include EV batteries, renewable energy, advanced manufacturing and clean technologies. Prime Minister Modi invited Polish companies to explore India’s growth opportunities under the Make in India programme," George said.

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Underscoring the current economic baseline and forward targets, the Secretary noted, "Both leaders stressed resilient supply chains, support for small and medium enterprises, innovation and digital transformation. Bilateral trade stands at US$6.3 billion, while Indian investment in Poland is estimated at over US$3 billion. Both sides aim to double trade by 2030.”

He added that the visiting Polish leadership was accompanied by a robust corporate delegation spanning critical sectors: "The Polish Prime Minister is accompanied by a business delegation representing sectors including defence, agritech, food processing, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, technology, mining, infrastructure, heavy machinery and renewable energy."

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George revealed that both nations are actively working to seal a series of strategic pacts across sensitive domains, including intelligence sharing and natural resources.

"Both sides are working to finalise agreements on the protection and exchange of classified information, critical minerals, archival cooperation, and collaboration in culture, science and higher education. Poland is an important EU member. Both sides welcomed the India-EU Free Trade Agreement and the new EU strategic agenda, security and defence partnership, and mobility framework, which will deepen India-Poland ties," he said.

Detailing cooperation in deep-tech and future capabilities, the MEA official pointed out that science and technological research have emerged as bedrock pillars of the relationship.

"Science and innovation are growing pillars of their bilateral relationship. Building on a Polish delegation’s participation in the AI Impact Summit held in February, the countries agreed to collaborate on research in artificial intelligence, semiconductors, and quantum technologies, and to strengthen startup partnerships and links among businesses, research institutions, and innovation ecosystems," George said.

The discussions also witnessed a strong convergence on global security, multilateral governance, and counter-terrorism, with Poland reiterating its support for India’s inclusion in a restructured United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

"The leaders condemned terrorism in all its forms and called for concerted international action—consistent with international law—against terrorists, their networks, safe havens, and financing. They also reaffirmed support for effective, reformed multilateralism centred on the UN Charter. Poland supported India’s membership in a reformed and expanded UN Security Council, and the leaders exchanged views on major regional and international developments," George stated. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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