"PM Modi is not happy with me": Trump over high tariffs imposed on India for purchasing Russian oil

Washington, DC [US], January 6 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) reiterated his good relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi; however, he underscored PM Modi's unhappiness over the high tariffs imposed on India for purchasing Russian oil.

At the House GOP Member Retreat, US President Donald Trump discussed his exchanges with PM Modi regarding US defence sales and tariff measures. He suggested that although relations remain cordial, the tariff issue has created tension.

"... I have a very good relationship with PM Modi, but he is not happy with me as India is paying high tariffs. But now they have reduced it very substantially, buying oil from Russia," Donald Trump said.

The tariffs, totalling 50%, were imposed due to India's significant purchases of Russian oil, which the US sees as supporting Russia's economy amid the Ukraine conflict.

Trump's remarks came a day after he warned that Washington could further raise tariffs on Indian goods if New Delhi does not address US concerns over Russian oil imports.

"They wanted to make me happy, basically. Modi is a very good man; he is a good guy. He knew I was not happy, and it was important to make me happy," he said.

Trump also defended the tariff policy during his address, asserting that the United States was benefiting financially from the measures.

Trump's comments follow a series of warnings to New Delhi over its ongoing energy trade with Moscow. Earlier, he warned that the US could raise tariffs further if India does not "help on the Russian oil issue," directly connecting the pressure to the Russia-Ukraine war.

He has accused India of strengthening Moscow by buying discounted Russian crude and has cited this as the basis for sharply higher duties on Indian goods. Trump has also used tariff pressure to influence India's actions, suggesting that New Delhi was aware of his dissatisfaction and sought to maintain stable trade relations.

At the same time, US President Donald Trump has positioned himself as a potential mediator in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, holding talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, though without any concrete breakthrough.

India has earlier rejected Trump's assertion that PM Narendra Modi had assured him New Delhi would stop purchasing Russian oil, clarifying that no such conversation or assurance had taken place. (ANI)

