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Home / World / PM Modi, Kazakh President reaffirm commitment to strengthen strategic partnership, express satisfaction over steady ties

PM Modi, Kazakh President reaffirm commitment to strengthen strategic partnership, express satisfaction over steady ties

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ANI
Updated At : 05:17 PM Sep 13, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Sunday reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries, while expressing satisfaction over the steady development of India-Kazakhstan relations in recent years.

Prime Minister Modi met President Tokayev on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, where the Kazakh President attended the BRICS sessions at Bharat Mandapam earlier today.

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According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the two leaders reviewed bilateral cooperation across a range of areas, including political ties, trade, defence and security, connectivity, energy, critical minerals, emerging technologies, creative economy and people-to-people ties. They also exchanged perspectives on regional and international developments.

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"Prime Minister Modi recalled India’s ancient civilizational linkages with Kazakhstan and expressed satisfaction at the steady development of India- Kazakhstan relations in recent years," the MEA said in a statement.

The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen the strategic partnership "for the mutual benefit of their people, as well as for peace, stability, development and prosperity in the region", the MEA said.

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India and Kazakhstan have maintained strong ties since February 1992, when India became one of the first countries to recognise Kazakhstan's independence.

Prime Minister Modi visited Kazakhstan in July 2015 and again in June 2017 for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, when India was admitted as a full member of the organisation.

The two countries have also developed cooperation in technology. India gifted the Param Bilim Supercomputer to Kazakhstan, which was upgraded and operationalised on June 28, 2025, in Akkol.

The meeting between PM Modi and President Tokayev came as the two-day 18th BRICS Summit concluded in the national capital.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi addressed the session titled "Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability: Shaping the Future for Inclusive Global Growth", highlighting India's focus on practical, people-centric solutions across health, technology, agriculture, skills, MSMEs, clean energy and climate action.

"PM Narendra Modi addressed the Session “Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability: Shaping the Future for Inclusive Global Growth” on Day 2 of the 18th BRICS Summit. PM highlighted India’s focus on Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation & Sustainability - advancing practical, people-centric solutions across health, technology, agriculture, skills, MSMEs, clean energy and climate action, while ensuring that BRICS solutions serve the wider Global South. PM Narendra Modi concluded by underscoring that BRICS’ diversity should remain its identity, cooperation its inspiration, and its progress serve the cause of humanity," the MEA said in a post on X.

At the conclusion of the Summit, PM Modi called on BRICS countries to ensure that the outcomes of the two-day meeting are translated into time-bound actions.

"We are now moving towards the conclusion. As the 18th BRICS Summit draws to a close, I express my heartfelt gratitude to all of you for your active participation and valuable contributions. Your significant ideas and suggestions have lent both breadth and depth to our cooperation. Your presence stands as a testament to the growing relevance, openness, and inclusiveness of BRICS," the Prime Minister said in his concluding remarks at the summit. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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