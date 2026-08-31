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Home / World / PM Modi, Kyrgyzstan President Zhaparov reaffirm commitment to strengthen Strategic Partnership

PM Modi, Kyrgyzstan President Zhaparov reaffirm commitment to strengthen Strategic Partnership

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ANI
Updated At : 07:22 PM Aug 31, 2026 IST
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Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan], August 31 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, held a meeting with Kyrgyzstan President Sadyr Zhaparov on the sidelines of the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek, the capital of the Central Asian country Kyrgyzstan.

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PM Modi shared details about the "very fruitful meeting" and said that he had conveyed Independence Day greetings to the President and the people of the Kyrgyz Republic. "Also congratulated him on their nation's successful SCO Chairmanship," PM said in a post on X.

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Prime Minister Modi also posted that the two leaders discussed how to add momentum to the Strategic Partnership between India and Kyrgyztan through Greater cooperation in healthcare, pharmaceuticals, IT, minerals, agriculture, digital technologies and infrastructure. "Expanding defence and security linkages. Strong people-to-people relations through areas such as sports, tourism and more," PM Modi stated.

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Building on these themes during their formal engagement, both leaders evaluated the advancement achieved in bilateral relations and renewed their dedication to further fortify the Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

PM Modi and Zhaparov concurred on further boosting economic and commercial collaboration, factoring in the synergies between the two economies. Both leaders additionally discussed expanding people-to-people connections, spanning student exchanges and cultural partnerships, an official statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) noted.

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"Prime Minister warmly congratulated President Zhaparov on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Kyrgyz Republic, noting that it gave a special meaning to the opening of the SCO Summit the same day. He also congratulated President Zhaparov for hosting the 26th SCO Summit," the MEA statement added.

During the meeting, PM Modi drew attention to India's robust participation in the SCO gatherings conducted under Kyrgyzstan's Chairmanship. He further stated that India's involvement in the SCO gatherings mirrored the mutual respect, trust and backing that defines the close and enduring bonds between the two nations. PM Modi expressed gratitude to President Zhaparov for his warmth and hospitality, alongside successfully managing the SCO Summit.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and additional officials were also in attendance during the meeting.

PM Modi is on a formal tour to Kyrgyzstan to participate in the 26th SCO Summit and attend the inauguration ceremony of the 6th World Nomad Games.

He arrived in Kyrgyzstan yesterday and was greeted with a warm reception by the Indian diaspora in Bishkek, who raised slogans of "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram" while welcoming PM Modi.

India ranked among the initial countries to set up diplomatic relations with Kyrgyzstan back in 1992 following the latter's attainment of independence. Political ties between India and Kyrgyzstan have remained warm and friendly, with both countries serving as strategic partners.

In recent times, bilateral ties between India and Kyrgyzstan have broadened across multiple sectors of cooperative engagement, encompassing defence, security, trade and investment, according to the MEA. Both nations confront shared challenges regarding the menace of terrorism, extremism and drug trafficking. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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