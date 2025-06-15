DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / World / PM Modi lands in Cyprus, visit to deepen strategic and cultural ties ahead of G7 Summit

PM Modi lands in Cyprus, visit to deepen strategic and cultural ties ahead of G7 Summit

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 05:55 PM Jun 15, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Larnaca [Cyprus], June 15 (ANI): In a significant diplomatic outreach, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Cyprus on Sunday afternoon (local time), marking the first-ever visit by an Indian PM to the island nation. The visit is seen as an important stopover ahead of the G7 Summit in Canada and a reflection of India's renewed focus on strengthening ties with European partners.

Advertisement

PM Modi was received with a ceremonial welcome at Larnaca International Airport by the President of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides. His arrival is being described as a historic moment by both Indian and Cyprus diplomatic sources.

During the visit, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to hold delegation-level talks with the President of Cyprus. Key issues on the agenda include expanding cooperation in trade and investment, IT and innovation, defence, shipping, renewable energy, and people-to-people ties. Both leaders are also expected to exchange views on global and regional developments, including maritime security and the situation in West Asia.

Advertisement

PM Modi is visiting Cyprus at the invitation of President Nicos Christodoulides and will be accompanied by a large delegation of around 100 officials.

Ahead of his arrival, the Indian diaspora in Cyprus was brimming with excitement at PM Modi's much-anticipated visit.

Advertisement

India and Cyprus have traditionally enjoyed strong diplomatic relations since the establishment of ties in 1962. Cyprus has consistently supported India's position on Kashmir and other key issues at international platforms, including the United Nations.

Apart from official meetings, Prime Minister Modi is also expected to address and interact with members of the Indian diaspora in Cyprus. Although small in number, the Indian community plays a vital role in local education, healthcare, and business sectors.

The Cyprus visit is seen as a strategic component of India's evolving foreign policy posture -- one that seeks to build stronger partnerships with smaller but geopolitically significant nations across Europe and the Mediterranean. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts