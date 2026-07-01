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Home / World / PM Modi lauds medical professionals' efforts under Operation Amistad in Venezuela

PM Modi lauds medical professionals' efforts under Operation Amistad in Venezuela

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ANI
Updated At : 12:03 PM Jul 01, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday heaped praise on medical professionals from India who are tirelessly working in quake-hit Venezuela under Operation Amistad.

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Prime Minister Modi, on the occasion of Doctors' Day, said that this is a shining example of how medical professionals rise during such challenging times.

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In a post on X, he said, "Today, as we mark Doctors' Day, I would like to appreciate all the doctors and medical professionals from India who are tirelessly working in Venezuela, as a part of Operation Amistad. In such a challenging time, their efforts to serve those in need are shining examples of how medical professionals rise to the occasion every time our society faces a challenge."

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Earlier, the Indian Army rescued a 79-year-old woman from the rubble in earthquake-hit Venezuela and began advanced medical treatment as part of its humanitarian mission under Operation Amistad.

The Indian Army continues to race against time to help those affected by the devastating earthquakes, reaffirming India's commitment to humanitarian assistance.

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In a post on X, it said, "Operation Amistad: A Lifeline Amidst the Rubble. The Indian Army Field Hospital continues to serve as a beacon of hope, delivering compassionate medical care to those affected. For a 79-year-old survivor, rescued from the collapsed building marked only the beginning of her ordeal."

The post added, "Trapped beneath the debris with a fractured leg and suffering from peripheral arterial disease, delayed access to medical care led to a severe arterial ulcer and intense pain. The medical team stabilised her fracture, initiated advanced wound care and established daily follow-up treatment, providing not only specialised medical support but also renewed hope for recovery. India stands in solidarity with the people of Venezuela, reaffirming its commitment to humanitarian assistance."

Meanwhile, NASA researchers estimated that approximately 58,870 buildings were damaged or destroyed by the twin earthquakes that tore through central and northern Venezuela, CNN reported.

According to CNN, the death toll from the powerful earthquakes has risen to 1,719, citing National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez. At least 22,619 people have been affected, including 5,034 injured. Of the 855 buildings reported damaged, 189 have collapsed completely.

The news report added that 609 aftershocks have been recorded since the earthquakes struck on June 24. The US Geological Survey estimates there is a 44 per cent chance that the final death toll could exceed 10,000. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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