PM Modi looks forward to hosting US President Trump at Quad Leaders' Summit in New Delhi: MEA

New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the United States extended an invitation to President Donald Trump for the Quad Leaders' Summit, which will be hosted by India later this year, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said.

The two leaders' discussions also reaffirmed the partnership between the US and India in ensuring a free, open, peaceful, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region. The leaders highlighted their commitment to ASEAN centrality, international law, and freedom of navigation.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a joint statement, said, "Prime Minister Modi looks forward to hosting President Trump in New Delhi for the Quad leaders' Summit, ahead of which the leaders will activate new Quad initiatives on shared airlift capacity to support civilian response to natural disasters and maritime patrols to improve interoperability."

"The leaders reaffirmed that a close partnership between the US and India is central to a free, open, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific region. As Quad partners, the leaders reiterated that this partnership is underpinned by the recognition of ASEAN centrality; adherence to international law and good governance; support for safety and freedom of navigation, overflight and other lawful uses of the seas; and unimpeded lawful commerce; and advocacy for peaceful resolution of maritime disputes in accordance with international law," the statement added.

The QUAD is a diplomatic partnership among India, Australia, Japan, and the United States, committed to fostering an open, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific that is inclusive and resilient.

Furthermore, PM Modi and President Trump resolved to strengthen cooperation and diplomatic consultations, particularly in the Middle East, with plans to announce new initiatives in 2025.

"The leaders resolved to increase cooperation, enhance diplomatic consultations, and increase tangible collaboration with partners in the Middle East. They highlighted the importance of investing in critical infrastructure and economic corridors to advance peace and security in the region. The leaders plan to convene partners from the India-Middle East-Europe Corridor and the I2U2 Group within the next six months in order to announce new initiatives in 2025," MEA said.

The MEA in its joint statement further said that the US appreciated India's role as a developmental, humanitarian assistance and net security provider in the Indian Ocean Region.

"In this context, the leaders committed to deepening bilateral dialogue and cooperation across the vast Indian Ocean region and launched the Indian Ocean Strategic Venture. Supporting greater Indian Ocean connectivity, the leaders also welcomed Meta's announcement of a multi-billion, multi-year investment in an undersea cable project that will begin work this year and ultimately stretch over 50,000 km to connect five continents and strengthen global digital highways in the Indian Ocean region and beyond. India intends to invest in maintenance, repair and financing of undersea cables in the Indian Ocean, using trusted vendors," MEA said.

PM Modi and President Trump also recognised the need to build new plurilateral anchor partnerships in the Western Indian Ocean, Middle East, and Indo-Pacific to grow relationships, commerce and cooperation across defense, technology, energy and critical minerals. The leaders expect to announce new partnership initiatives across these sub-regions by fall of 2025.

"The leaders also resolved to advance military cooperation in multinational settings to advance global peace and security. The leaders applauded India's decision to take on a future leadership role in the Combined Maritime Forces naval task force to help secure sea lanes in the Arabian Sea," the MEA added.

PM Modi and Trump met in person for the first time after the inauguration of the latter as the 47th US President on January 20.

Notably, PM Modi and US President Trump shared a hug as the latter welcomed the former at the White House on Thursday (local time).

Trump said that he, PM Modi, and the two nations have "great unity and great friendship." He called it "important" to remain united as nations.

During his meeting with PM Modi, Trump stressed that the ties between the two nations are going to get closer.

PM Modi told US President Donald Trump that he is delighted to see him back at the White House for a second term and expressed confidence that the two countries will continue to advance India-US strategic partnership with the "same bond, trust and excitement."

In his remarks, PM Modi said the people of India had also given him the opportunity to serve them for a third successive term, and this has happened after 60 years in the country's history.

PM Modi is among the first few world leaders to visit the United States following the inauguration of President Trump and has been invited to visit the US within barely three weeks of the new administration. (ANI)

