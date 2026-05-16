PM Modi looks to discuss, boost tech, energy, and trade ties in Netherlands

Amsterdam [Netherlands], May 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday described his two-day Netherlands visit as an opportunity to deepen ties between both countries in various sectors, including semiconductors, water, clean energy and more.

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In an 'X' post, PM Modi said that he would be meeting Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten and would call on King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima. He will also address the Indian community in the country on Saturday.

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"Landed in Amsterdam. This visit to the Netherlands comes at a time when the India-EU Free Trade Agreement has given a major impetus to trade and investment linkages. It offers an opportunity to deepen relations in areas like semiconductors, water, clean energy and more. Will be holding talks with Prime Minister Rob Jetten and will be calling on Their Majesties King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima. I also look forward to addressing a community programme on the morning of the 16th," Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on 'X'.

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Upon his arrival, PM Modi was welcomed by Rear Admiral Ludger Brummelaar, Adjutant-General and Chief of the Military Household of His Majesty the King, Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen and Indian Ambassador to the Netherlands Kumar Tuhin, along with other senior officials of the Dutch government.

The Prime Minister also interacted with the Indian diaspora, where he was met with enthusiasm and smiling faces while shaking hands and interacting with the public.

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Before arriving in Netherlands, PM Modi met with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan earlier on Friday and reaffirmed India's strong support for the country. The Prime Minister stressed that New Delhi stands "shoulder-to-shoulder" with Abu Dhabi amid growing regional instability in West Asia.

Addressing the UAE leadership during the meeting, PM Modi described the UAE as his "second home" and thanked the Emirati side for the warm reception extended to him.

"I express my heartfelt gratitude for this warm welcome. And as you said, I have come to my second home," PM Modi said, adding that the escort provided by UAE Air Force aircraft during his arrival was "a matter of pride for the people of India."

The Prime Minister also thanked the UAE leadership for expressing condolences over the recent natural disaster in Uttar Pradesh and said he had been personally eager to meet the UAE president. "We strongly condemn the attacks on the UAE. The way the UAE has been targeted is unacceptable in any way," PM Modi stated during the talks.

Praising the UAE leadership's handling of the situation, PM Modi said, "In these difficult circumstances, the restraint, courage, and wisdom you have shown are highly commendable."

He also welcomed efforts under the UAE leadership to maintain "national unity, security, and regional integrity."

PM Modi expressed appreciation to the UAE government and the royal family for supporting the Indian community living in the Gulf nation during difficult times. (ANI)

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