icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / PM Modi looks to discuss, boost tech, energy, and trade ties in Netherlands

PM Modi looks to discuss, boost tech, energy, and trade ties in Netherlands

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:55 AM May 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Amsterdam [Netherlands], May 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday described his two-day Netherlands visit as an opportunity to deepen ties between both countries in various sectors, including semiconductors, water, clean energy and more.

Advertisement

In an 'X' post, PM Modi said that he would be meeting Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten and would call on King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima. He will also address the Indian community in the country on Saturday.

Advertisement

"Landed in Amsterdam. This visit to the Netherlands comes at a time when the India-EU Free Trade Agreement has given a major impetus to trade and investment linkages. It offers an opportunity to deepen relations in areas like semiconductors, water, clean energy and more. Will be holding talks with Prime Minister Rob Jetten and will be calling on Their Majesties King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima. I also look forward to addressing a community programme on the morning of the 16th," Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on 'X'.

Advertisement

Upon his arrival, PM Modi was welcomed by Rear Admiral Ludger Brummelaar, Adjutant-General and Chief of the Military Household of His Majesty the King, Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen and Indian Ambassador to the Netherlands Kumar Tuhin, along with other senior officials of the Dutch government.

The Prime Minister also interacted with the Indian diaspora, where he was met with enthusiasm and smiling faces while shaking hands and interacting with the public.

Advertisement

Before arriving in Netherlands, PM Modi met with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan earlier on Friday and reaffirmed India's strong support for the country. The Prime Minister stressed that New Delhi stands "shoulder-to-shoulder" with Abu Dhabi amid growing regional instability in West Asia.

Addressing the UAE leadership during the meeting, PM Modi described the UAE as his "second home" and thanked the Emirati side for the warm reception extended to him.

"I express my heartfelt gratitude for this warm welcome. And as you said, I have come to my second home," PM Modi said, adding that the escort provided by UAE Air Force aircraft during his arrival was "a matter of pride for the people of India."

The Prime Minister also thanked the UAE leadership for expressing condolences over the recent natural disaster in Uttar Pradesh and said he had been personally eager to meet the UAE president. "We strongly condemn the attacks on the UAE. The way the UAE has been targeted is unacceptable in any way," PM Modi stated during the talks.

Praising the UAE leadership's handling of the situation, PM Modi said, "In these difficult circumstances, the restraint, courage, and wisdom you have shown are highly commendable."

He also welcomed efforts under the UAE leadership to maintain "national unity, security, and regional integrity."

PM Modi expressed appreciation to the UAE government and the royal family for supporting the Indian community living in the Gulf nation during difficult times. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts