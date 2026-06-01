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Home / World / PM Modi, Macron exchange perspectives on Ukraine, West Asia conflicts

PM Modi, Macron exchange perspectives on Ukraine, West Asia conflicts

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ANI
Updated At : 12:53 AM Jun 15, 2026 IST
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Nice [France], June 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday held talks on the West Asia situation and the Russia-Ukraine war, during the first leg of the Indian PM's visit to France.

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An official statement by the Ministry of External Affairs said that the leaders exchanged perspectives on matters of global importance.

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"The leaders exchanged perspectives on matters of global importance, including the situation in West Asia and Ukraine. Prime Minister looked forward to participating in the upcoming G7 summit in Evian and thanked President Macron for engaging India in substantive discussions leading up to the summit," the MEA statement said.

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The MEA statement further said, reviewing the progress under the Horizon 2047 Roadmap, both leaders also shared concrete ideas to strengthen and diversify bilateral ties in the fields of economic growth, technology and innovation, talent mobility and people-to-people and cultural exchanges. In this context, they noted the steady growth in bilateral trade and agreed to set up a High-level Mechanism to double it within five years. They called for early implementation of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement, which offers a unique opportunity to expand bilateral trade and investment. The leaders also discussed ways to enhance cooperation in the SME, aviation and railway sectors.

India and France welcomed the agreement to establish a Centre of Excellence for Skilling in Aeronautics in Kanpur. Welcoming the establishment of a Dialogue on Economic Security, both leaders agreed to strengthen supply chain resilience, especially in critical minerals.

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The two leaders emphasised the importance of enhancing people-to-people ties. In this context, the Prime Minister thanked President Macron for the swift operationalisation of visa-free transit for Indian nationals at French airports. They further discussed ways to enhance the mobility of talent and students between the two countries and expand mutual recognition of educational qualifications. The Prime Minister invited French universities to open campuses in India under the New Education Policy. The leaders also agreed to enhance cooperation among museums and cultural institutions, including the National Maritime Heritage Complex in Lothal.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "What a pleasure to have met you again in Nice. A first step that was resolutely productive. The partnership between India and France will continue to reach new heights. See you in Évian and Paris..."

PM Modi said that the meetings with his friend Macron were productive.

"Today's meetings with my friend President Macron have been exceptionally productive. In light of the long-standing friendship between our two nations, we have decided to elevate our relations to the level of an Exceptional Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Our discussions focused on ways to deepen our cooperation in key sectors such as defence, technology, space, security, counter-terrorism, innovation, among others," he said.

Both leaders reiterated the importance of the India-France Special Global Strategic Partnership in creating further opportunities for the peoples of the two countries and advancing international peace, stability and prosperity.

Earlier today, PM Modi and President Emmanuel Macron held bilateral talks in Nice, reaffirming their commitment to further strengthening the India-France Special Global Strategic Partnership through enhanced cooperation in defence, innovation, trade, space, civil nuclear energy and people-to-people ties.

PM Modi will return to France for the G7 Summit, following his visit to Slovakia. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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