PM Modi, Macron stress upon need to urgently restore safety, freedom of navigation in Strait of Hormuz

New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday received a telephonic call from French President Emmanuel Macron.

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The two leaders discussed the situation in West Asia and agreed on the need to restore freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

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PM Modi underlined that Delhi and Paris would continue to advance their close cooperation for stability in the region and beyond.

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He said on X, "Received a phone call from my dear friend President Emmanuel Macron. We discussed the situation in West Asia and agreed on the need to urgently restore safety and freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. We will continue our close cooperation to advance peace and stability in the region and beyond."

Received a phone call from my dear friend President Emmanuel Macron. We discussed the situation in West Asia and agreed on the need to urgently restore safety and freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. We will continue our close cooperation to advance peace and stability… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 16, 2026

India continues to maintain high-level interactions with leaders across the world as the security situation continues to evolve in West Asia and the Gulf region.

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Previously, PM Modi had spoken to the French President earlier in March on the situation in West Asia and said that they would continue to closely coordinate to advance peace and stability in and beyond the region.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a call from US President Trump during which the two leaders discussed the security situation in West Asia and stressed the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open and secure.

Today, here in the national capital, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker underscored the importance of ensuring safe and unimpeded maritime passage in West Asia.

"The two sides also discussed recent developments of concern in the West Asia region; they underscored the importance of dialogue and diplomacy in resolving issues in a peaceful manner, including the safe and unimpeded passage of maritime shipping," MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George said during a press briefing.

The call by the French President comes amid the backdrop of France and the United Kingdom being set to host a joint conference aimed at bringing together over 40 countries to ensure freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed that the video conference will take place in Paris on Friday, later this week, which would see peaceful players come together and contribute towards a 'multilateral and defensive mission', aimed at restoring the freedom of navigation in the world's critical energy chokepoint. (ANI)

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