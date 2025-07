PM Modi, Maldives leaders observe special parade by Maldives Defence forces on Independence Day

Male [Maldives], July 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday participated in the Independence Day celebrations alongwith Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu and First Lady Sajidha Mohamed and observed a special parade and procession by the Maldives National Defence Force.

PM Modi was Guest of Honoour at the 60th Independence Day celebrations of Maldives held at the at the Republic Square in Male.

The President's Office said in a post on X, "His Excellency President Dr Mohamed Muizzu and First Lady Sajidha Mohamed observe a special parade and procession by Maldives National Defence Force, held to commemorate the Maldives' 60th Independence Day. The Prime Minister of India, His Excellency Shri Narendra Modi, also attended the celebrations."

His Excellency President Dr @MMuizzu and First Lady @sajidhaamohamed observe a special parade and procession by @MNDF_Official, held to commemorate the Maldives' 60th Independence Day. The Prime Minister of India, His Excellency Shri @narendramodi, also attended the… pic.twitter.com/nXnEjkwd3R — The President's Office (@presidencymv) July 26, 2025

PM Modi also interacted with beneficiaries of the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Programme.

Earlier in the day, Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X, "PM Narendra Modi interacted with the ITEC alumni of Maldives, who have undergone various capacity building & training programmes in India over the years. PM conveyed his wishes on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the independence of Maldives. Capacity building is a key pillar of the India Maldives bilateral relationship."

PM @narendramodi interacted with the ITEC alumni of 🇲🇻, who have undergone various capacity building & training programmes in India over the years. PM conveyed his wishes on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the independence of Maldives. Capacity building is a key pillar… pic.twitter.com/nlwloC2VSc — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) July 26, 2025

Jaiswal said earlier, "PM Narendra Modi interacted with leaders of various political parties in Male, today. He conveyed his warm wishes on the occasion of the Independence Day of Maldives. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment for a stronger India-Maldives relationship, building upon the vibrant people to people ties and the shared values between the two democracies. The Maldivian leaders thanked PM for India's continued support on developmental assistance for the welfare of the Maldivian people."