PM Modi maps out India-Japan future: Tech named "strongest pillar" as MoUs spark new era in AI, defence, and healthcare

New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday recognised the technological partnership between India and Japan as the "strongest pillar" of the bilateral ties, affirming shared resolve to converge Japan's precision technology with India's software capabilities.

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Addressing a press briefing after the signing of numerous Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) between India and Japan, PM Modi stated that the two nations have signed key agreements regarding cooperation in Artificial Intelligence. He expressed optimism that the shared committment and efforts by India and Japan towards technological partnership can boost global AI development.

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"Prime Minister Takaichi and I believe that a technology partnership will become the strongest pillar of our cooperation. To realise this vision, we have also issued a joint statement today regarding the field of AI. Several key institutions within the Indian AI ecosystem have also signed agreements with their Japanese partners today. The convergence of Japan's precision technology and India's software capabilities will impart new momentum and strength to global AI development," he said.

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Further, regarding the agreement signed in the defence sector, PM Modi said that the first co-development project between India and Japan will help develop defence technologies as well as strengthen "maritime security and regional peace."

"In the defence sector, we have signed an agreement today on the first co-development project between India and Japan. This project--involving the Naval Radio Antenna 'Unicorn' will open a new chapter in our defence technology partnership. We will now jointly develop defense technologies that strengthen regional peace, maritime security, and the rules-based order," he stated.

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PM Modi also affirmed that the partnership between the two nations in the field of healthcare, through the agreements signed today, will contribute to "global health security."

"Through the agreements signed today in the fields of pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and biotechnology, we will also contribute to global health security. By combining India's scale with Japan's quality, we will work towards delivering affordable, reliable, and advanced health solutions to the world," PM Modi said.

Japanese PM Takaichi is on a three-day official visit to India from July 1 to 3 at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi.

India and Japan share a long-standing friendship rooted in centuries of cultural and civilizational exchange, spiritual affinity, and shared values of freedom, democracy and respect for the rule of law.

The relationship was elevated to a Special Strategic and Global Partnership in 2014. Diplomatic relations were established in 1952; the relationship was launched as a Global Partnership in 2000, upgraded to a Strategic and Global Partnership in 2006, and elevated to a Special Strategic and Global Partnership in 2014 during the Summit between PM Modi and former PM Shinzo Abe.

Economic Security has emerged as a key pillar of the relationship. During the 1st Economic Security Dialogue (ESD) held in Tokyo in November 2024, the two sides identified five sectors as priority sectors for strategic collaboration: semiconductors, critical minerals, pharmaceuticals, clean energy and information and communication technology.

The Japan-India AI Cooperation Initiative was launched in 2025. The 1st India-Japan Strategic AI Dialogue was held on 21 April 2026 in Mumbai. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi gave a video message for the AI Impact Summit hosted in New Delhi in February 2026.

Additionally, High-level defense exchanges have also been regular. The 3rd 2+2 Foreign and Defence Ministers' Meeting was held in August 2024, and Japan's former Defense Minister Gen Nakatani visited India for talks with Raksha Mantri in May 2025. The Joint Declaration on Security Cooperation was signed during the Annual Summit in August 2025. (ANI)

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