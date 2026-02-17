PM Modi meets French President Macron during his fourth India visit in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday arrived at Maharashtra Lok Bhavan in Mumbai and met with the French President Emmanuel Macron ahead of their talks, as part of the latter's fourth visit to the country.

Advertisement

The Prime Minister was welcomed at Lok Bhavan by the Governor of Maharashtra and Gujarat, Acharya Devvrat.

Advertisement

In a post on X, the Governor of Maharashtra said, "Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi arrived in Maharashtra Lok Bhavan Mumbai for his meeting with the President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron. The Governor of Maharashtra and Gujarat Acharya Devvrat welcomed the Prime Minister at Lok Bhavan, Mumbai."

Advertisement

Both leaders also shared a hug upon meeting.

The meeting between Prime Minister Modi and President Macron is expected to further strengthen bilateral ties between India and France, with discussions likely to focus on strategic cooperation, trade, defence collaboration, and global issues of mutual interest.

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, Macron, along with First Lady Brigitte Macron, in a poignant moment reflecting international solidarity against terrorism, paid a solemn tribute to the victims of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

The gesture served as a bridge between two nations that have both faced the scars of radicalisation and violence, with Macron underscoring the shared values of resilience and democracy that bind New Delhi and Paris.

Meanwhile, welcoming the French President on his visit to India, PM Modi expressed his commitment to advancing bilateral ties to new heights.

In a post on X, PM Modi shared his anticipation for the visit, stating, "Welcome to India! India looks forward to your visit and to advancing our bilateral ties to new heights. I am confident that our discussions will further strengthen cooperation across sectors and contribute to global progress. See you in Mumbai and later in Delhi, my dear friend @EmmanuelMacron."

The high-level delegation arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday for their scheduled visit, which runs through February 19, and was warmly received at the airport by Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Highlighting the strategic nature of the trip, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X that both leaders will launch the "Year of Innovation 2026," imparting further momentum to the vibrant India-France strategic partnership. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)