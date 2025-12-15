PM Modi meets King Abdullah II in Jordan, discusses counter-terrorism, regional peace

Amman [Jordan], December 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met Jordan's King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein at the Husseiniya Palace in Amman for delegation-level talks. During the meeting, the two leaders reviewed bilateral relations and discussed regional and global issues, with a focus on peace and countering terrorism.

Advertisement

Recalling the long trajectory of engagement between the two leaders, Prime Minister Modi referred to earlier meetings that centred on extremism and moderation.

Advertisement

Reflecting on those interactions, he said, "During your visit to India in 2018, we participated in a conference on Islamic heritage. I recall that our first meeting also took place on the sidelines of the UN in 2015, at an event focused on countering violent extremism. Even then, you delivered inspirational remarks on this subject. Your efforts to promote moderation are extremely important not only for regional peace but also for global peace. We will continue to move forward concretely in this direction together. We will further strengthen all other dimensions of our mutual cooperation..."

Advertisement

The Prime Minister also highlighted Jordan's consistent position under the leadership of King Abdullah II, noting that the country has projected a firm message against violence.

He said India and Jordan remain aligned in their approach to countering "terrorism, extremism and radicalisation."

Advertisement

Connecting this shared outlook to developments in the region, Prime Minister Modi acknowledged the Jordanian monarch's engagement on regional stability, especially concerning Gaza.

He said, "You have played a very active and positive role on the issue of Gaza from the very beginning. We all hope that peace and stability will prevail in the region. We share a common and clear stance against terrorism. Under your leadership, Jordan has sent a strong and strategic message to all of humanity against terrorism, extremism, and radicalisation."

The discussions were held as Prime Minister Modi arrived in Jordan on a two-day visit at the invitation of King Abdullah II, marking the first stop of his four-day, three-nation tour.

Ahead of the visit, the Prime Minister had said that his engagement with Jordan would help deepen bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors.

Welcoming the Indian leader, King Abdullah II expressed confidence that the visit would produce tangible outcomes.

He said, "We warmly welcome the signing of the agreements and MoUs during your visit, as they will further advance our cooperation and open new avenues for collaboration. We also look forward to the Jordan-India Business Forum taking place tomorrow as an opportunity to discuss business-to-business partnerships and the potential for joint investments in vital sectors."

Emphasising the timing of the engagement, the Jordanian monarch said the forum would provide a platform to expand trade and encourage investment.

He added, "Your Excellency, once again, I welcome you to Jordan. I look forward to a productive discussion, and I'm sure this will pave the way for a brighter relationship between our two nations and shared progress. Wonderful to have you back here in Jordan."

Describing the visit as symbolic of enduring ties, King Abdullah II said it reflected decades of friendship and cooperation between India and Jordan.

Highlighting the broadening scope of engagement, he said, "Our nations enjoy a strong partnership and a shared desire to advance prosperity for our peoples. And over the years, our collaboration has expanded across multiple sectors. Your visit today provides an important opportunity to chart new paths of economic cooperation across industry, ICT, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, energy, and many more promising fields of mutual benefits for our people."

Prime Minister Modi's visit coincides with the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Jordan and marks a full-fledged bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister after a gap of 37 years.

Following his arrival, Prime Minister Modi shared a message on social media.

He said, "Landed in Amman. Thankful to Mr. Jafar Hassan, Prime Minister of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, for the warm welcome at the airport," and added, "I am sure this visit will boost bilateral linkages between our nations."

Jordanian Prime Minister Jafar Hassan, in a social media post, welcomed the Indian leader.

He said, "It is an honour to welcome Prime Minister @narendramodi of the Republic of India to Jordan today, as a valued guest, in a visit that reflects seventy-five years of close and enduring relations."

He added, "We look forward to broader horizons of cooperation between our two countries, particularly in the economic, investment, and technological fields."

Earlier, after reaching his hotel in Amman, Prime Minister Modi interacted with members of the Indian community and friends of India living in Jordan.

Acknowledging the reception, he wrote on X, "Deeply touched by the warm welcome extended by the Indian community in Amman. Their affection, pride in India's progress and strong cultural bonds reflect the enduring connection between India and its diaspora. Also grateful for the role the diaspora continues to play in strengthening India-Jordan relations."

The Prime Minister, along with the Crown Prince, is also scheduled to visit Petra, subject to weather conditions.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, this is Prime Minister Modi's first full-fledged bilateral visit to Jordan.

India and Jordan share strong economic ties, with India being Jordan's third-largest trading partner. Bilateral trade stands at USD 2.8 billion.

Jordan is a major supplier of fertilisers to India, particularly phosphates and potash.

Jordan is also home to an Indian diaspora of over 17,500 people employed across sectors such as textiles, construction and manufacturing. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)