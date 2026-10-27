New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met Hereditary Prince Alois of Liechtenstein and Hereditary Princess Sophie at Hyderabad House in New Delhi during their state visit to India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also hold bilateral talks with Hereditary Prince Alois of Liechtenstein at Hyderabad House

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Earlier in the day, the royal couple paid tribute to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, at Rajghat, where they participated in a wreath-laying ceremony and signed the visitors' book. Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary was also present at the site.

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External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also called on Hereditary Prince Alois during the state visit and highlighted the growing momentum in bilateral relations.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "A pleasure to call on H.S.H. Hereditary Prince Alois of Liechtenstein, on a State Visit to India."

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"Our bilateral partnership is witnessing strong momentum across a wide range of domains, driven by the opportunities enabled by India - EFTA TEPA," he added.

Jaishankar further said that he looked forward to the Hereditary Prince's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to advance bilateral cooperation.

"Look forward to his meeting with PM @narendramodi later today to advance our cooperation," he said.

This comes as Hereditary Prince Alois, standing alongside his wife, Hereditary Princess Sophie, on Tuesday, said that his country's first state visit to India reflected the importance Liechtenstein attached to its relationship with New Delhi.

The Hereditary Prince made the remarks on the sidelines of a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan, where the royal couple was received by President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“I am very honoured to be in India on the occasion of Liechtenstein's first state visit to this remarkable country,” Hereditary Prince Alois said.

“This historic visit bears testimony to the importance that Liechtenstein attaches to the relationship with India. The conclusion of the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement, TEPA, with India, which entered into force a year ago, marked a significant milestone in this regard,” he added.

“We are determined to build on this momentum and strengthen our ties with India even further. In particular, we see tremendous potential in expanding our economic cooperation in areas such as innovation, advanced manufacturing, financial services, education and technology,” he said.

“Across these and many other areas, our two countries possess complementary strengths that we can bring together for the lasting benefit of both our countries,” Hereditary Prince Alois added.

Meanwhile, the royal couple attended a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Tuesday in the presence of President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Hereditary Prince Alois, along with his wife, arrived in New Delhi as part of his ongoing state visit to India. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated that the visit would provide renewed impetus to bilateral relations between the two countries.

In a post on X, the MEA said, "A new chapter in India–Liechtenstein engagement. H.S.H. Hereditary Prince Alois of Liechtenstein arrived in New Delhi today, following his visit to Vadodara, as part of his ongoing State Visit to India. He was received by MoS @jayantrld at the airport. The visit will provide renewed impetus to the bilateral relations."

Prince Alois arrived in Mumbai earlier on Monday before travelling to Vadodara as part of his state visit. He is accompanied by his spouse, Hereditary Princess Sophie, along with a high-level official delegation and a business delegation comprising industry leaders.

The visit is aimed at strengthening bilateral engagement, with a focus on expanding diplomatic, trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary are also scheduled to call on the Hereditary Prince.

The state visit comes amid growing engagement between India and Liechtenstein, particularly following the operationalisation of the India-European Free Trade Association (EFTA) Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement in 2025.

India and Liechtenstein established diplomatic relations in 1993 and marked the 30th anniversary of their bilateral ties in 2023.

Prince Alois had earlier visited New Delhi in February 2026 to attend the AI Impact Summit. He has also visited India in 2010 and 2018.

The delegation is scheduled to conclude its state visit and depart India on Wednesday, according to the MEA. (ANI)

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